This Wednesday, May 20, we completed two months of autumn. The season started on March 20. Winter will start on June 20, at 6:44 pm, Brasília time.

An big and strong cold front advances over Brazil at the end of the week bringing rain and cold for all areas of the South, much of the Southeast and Midwest of the country and will also have influence in Amazonas, Acre and Rondônia.

The changes in the weather start this Thursday, May 21, with the intensification of a large area of ​​low atmospheric pressure that spreads rain over the South of Brazil and over part of Mato Grosso do Sul.

This will be the second great cold front of the month of May and has been bringing a mass of polar air of strong intensity. The new cold wave that is coming, will again have the strength to cause a strong drop in temperature in the South, Southeast and Midwest regions of Brazil and a new cold is also expected in areas of Northern Brazil.

O cooling of this mass of polar air should begin to make sense over Brazil next weekend, 23 and 24 May. The last week of May promises to be freezing and cold in many areas of the country.

But will the cold of this new mass of polar air be more intense than the one we had on the eve of Mother’s Day? Will this cold front also reach the Northeast?

On days of Covid-19, it is important to know about these weather changes and the cold because they are the situations that facilitate the onset of flu and affect our health.

To discuss this new cold wave that is coming, and also know a little bit about the weather in June and the winter of 2020, let’s do a live on Climatempo website.

It is today, Wednesday, May 20, at 3 pm (Brasília time), with meteorologists Aline Tochio, Filipe Pungirum and Josélia Pegorim, in addition to the participation of Climatempo presenter and broadcaster Paula Soares.

You are invited to participate! The live will be open for questions from viewers.

