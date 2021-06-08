What will the sanitary protocol of the Copa América be like?

06/08/2021 at 08:00 CEST

The Brazilian Ministry of Health is subject to the whims of the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro. This has happened throughout the pandemic and it would be no different in the Copa América, which will be played in the South American giant from next Sunday the 13th to Saturday the 10th of July.

In the controversial negotiations that took the continental tournament to Brazil, between Conmebol, the CBF and the Brazilian Executive, at no time was the opinion of the Ministry of Health requested, which complied with the decision that was made without question. And, now, he has been the fourth minister of the portfolio during the pandemic, Marcelo queiroga, who has been in charge of announcing the sanitary measures of a tournament in which up to four Barça players can participate: Leo Messi and the Kun Aguero, with Argentina; Araújo, with Uruguay; Y Emerson Royal with the Seleçao.

As it could not be different, Queiroga has minimized the risks of contagion between the delegations, in a country that approaches 475,000 deaths from Covid-19 and in which there have been 37,156 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“The Copa América is not a championship of a great dimension. Starting from the premise that the practice of competitive sports activities is happening normally in our country, including the different divisions of Brazilian soccer, the Copa Libertadores de América, the Copa Sudamericana, the Qualifiers for the World Cup … there are no legal or sanitary obstacles “, exposed the minister, a puppet in the hands of the family Bolsonaro.

Delegations will be isolated and will travel on charter flights

| Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

“As there is no audience, all matches will take place in a controlled sanitary environment”, He said Queiroga, who explained that all soccer players will go through molecular tests, the so-called RT-PCR, every 48 hours, and that the delegations will travel with charter flights.

In the hotels, the delegations will have individual rooms on isolated floors and will have movement restrictions outside the establishments. In fact, they will only be able to leave the concentration premises for sporting reasons (going to training sessions and playing games) or for health reasons (visits to hospitals).

FOOTBALL PLAYERS WILL PLAY WITHOUT IMMUNIZATION

Bolsonaro he backed down and will not force the members of the participating delegations who enter Brazil to be vaccinated.

“There is no reason to demand the vaccination of the players at this time since they would not have immunity until the start of the competition, that is why the question of the vaccine is not an imposition”, said the minister Queiroga, which remarked: “Who is vaccinated, much better, but no greater effort will be made to vaccinate these players now because the vaccine could cause a type of reaction and this could compromise the competitive pace of the players.”

Brazil has put a red carpet for all participating teams. Bolsonaro, which will use the tournament to wash its international image, has given the order not to create any kind of difficulty for the teams that will participate. This line of argument fits the statements of the minister Queiroga who assured that “It is not the responsibility of the Ministry of Health to decide on the America’s Cup, because it is a private event.”