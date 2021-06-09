What will the partial solar eclipse look like and at what time this Thursday in Spain

A solar eclipse is the phenomenon by which the Sun’s light is totally or partially hidden when a star interposes between the Sun and the observer.

It can be seen from all regions of Spain, but the ones that are going to notice the lack of light the most are those in the northwest of the peninsula.

The next total solar eclipse that can be seen in Spain will be in 2026

The annular solar eclipse of this Thursday, June 10th, it can be seen from Spain as partial, as reported by the National Geographic Institute (IGN), a body under the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda.

Will be appreciated from all regions of Spain, provided that the weather conditions of the day allow it. The eclipse it will look like partial. It will have a magnitude (fraction of the solar diameter hidden by the Moon) of 0.2 on the northwest coast (A Coruña), around 0.1 in the interior and northeast of the peninsula, and around 0.02 or somewhat higher in the southeast, in the Balearic Islands and in the Canary Islands.

Will be more fortunate the regions of the north of the peninsula, and especially the most western ones; specifically in Galicia it will be where the eclipse will manifest itself more intensely. In the southeastern territories of the peninsula and the archipelagos, the eclipse of the sun will be slight, practically negligible.

The eclipse will begin shortly before 10 am in the Canary Islands, and around 11 am in the peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

On MadridFor example, the eclipse will begin at 11:01 am, the maximum will occur at 11:43 am (at which time the magnitude will be 0.12) and will end at 12:29 pm, with a total duration of 88 minutes (somewhat less an hour and a half).

Where in the world can you see the eclipse

The partial eclipse will be visible in the northern north america, Europe and Asia. It will start in the Atlantic Ocean, at a latitude of 23º, and will end southeast of Kumul, in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region (China). The total duration of the phenomenon will be 299 minutes (almost 5 hours).

The annularity phase of the eclipse will begin north of Thunder Bay (Canada), it will pass through Canada through the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, continuing through the islands of Baffin and Ellesmere, in the autonomous territory of Nunavut; will enter North Greenland (Denmark), will cross the Arctic and finally enter Russia through the Far Eastern federal district. The eclipse will end east of Seimchan (Russia). The total duration of the whole will be 104 minutes (just under 1 hour and three quarters).

The maximum of the annular eclipse will occur at 12:42 pm (official peninsular time) at a latitude of 61º and a longitude of 67º west, in the Kenedy Channel, between Ellesmere Island and Greenland. The maximum duration of the totality will be 3 minutes and 51 seconds and the width of the shadow at that moment will be more than 500 kilometers. In Attawapiskat (Canada), the duration of the annulment will be 3 minutes and 29 seconds, in Pituffik (Denmark) 3 minutes and 49 seconds and in Seimchan (Russia) 2 minutes and 45 seconds.

What is and why a solar eclipse occurs

An eclipse of the Sun is the phenomenon by which the light of the Sun is totally or partially hidden when a star interposes between the Sun and the observer. In eclipses of the Sun seen from Earth, the star that hides the Sun is the Moon.

From the observer’s point of view, eclipses of the Sun are classified into: total, annular and partial. Such an observer will say that he has seen a total eclipse when he sees the Moon completely cover the Sun’s disk. However, another observer located hundreds of kilometers further north or south than the first will see the Moon cover only part of the Sun, so that for him the eclipse will be partial. There are times when the Moon does not completely cover the Sun from any point on Earth, so for all observers the eclipse is partial.

Another common type of eclipses is the annular eclipse. These occur when the observer sees that the disk of the Moon does not cover the disk of the Sun, although its centers are well aligned. This is due to the fact that the Moon is farther from the Earth that day than in the case of a total eclipse, so that its disk looks smaller than that of the Sun. In this case, a bright ring is observed surrounding the disk. lunar.

The plane by which the Moon orbits around the Earth is inclined 5º with respect to the plane by which the Earth (and the Moon) orbits around the Sun. Since eclipses require the almost perfect alignment of the three stars, eclipses are they give very few times throughout the year. It takes about a month for the Moon to complete one revolution around the Earth, so if both planes coincide, there will be 12 eclipses of the Sun and another 12 of the Moon each year.

In practice, the number of eclipses that occur each year is between 4 and 7, including those of Sun and Moon. In many cases the eclipses are partial (or even penumbral only in those of the Moon), and visible from a fraction of the Earth’s surface. When the Moon is close to the Sun in the sky, the phase is a new moon, and there is the possibility of an eclipse of the Sun. When the Moon is in the opposite direction to the Sun (visible all night), the phase is moon full, and there is the possibility of a lunar eclipse.

Upcoming solar eclipses visible from Spain

As the IGN recalls, the last visible partial solar eclipse in Spain took place on August 21, 2017, albeit in poor condition as it occurred at sunset. The following will look like the October 25, 2022, in the northeast of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands.

The next total visible solar eclipse in Spain will take place on August 12, 2026, followed by another on August 2 of the following year. Shortly after, on January 26, 2028, an annular eclipse can be seen in Spain.