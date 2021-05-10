What will the next Apple Watch Series 7 look like? Rumors point to new colors and blood sugar control

Apple is expected to introduce between one and two watches this fall. It is assumed that both releases will be a renewal of the Apple Watch series. What is clear is that this new version of watches will be presented under the name of series 7, what do we know about the new devices?

Currently Apple has three Apple Watch for sale: the Series 3, the SE and the Series 6. An offer that covers a wide range of prices and also functionalities.

Entering fully into the Apple Watch Series 7, the first thing we have to talk about is its design. The Apple Watch Series 6 introduced a new case color, so it is possible that in the Series 7 we will also see a new color. Also, if you look at the variety of colors of the new iMac, we see a certain trend of the company in the use of colors.

However, the most important thing is a possible design change that they could present, since analyst Ming-Chi Kuo commented that it was expected “A significant form factor and design change that could come in the new Apple Watch.”

As we can see in the images of the design renderings, it has been heard that the new watch will feature a solid button system, that is, no buttons. A touch sensitive area that could provide us with an answer to the clicks and swipes we make to you. An improvement that would allow to further improve the water resistance of the Apple Watch.

Rumors about the new functions of the Apple Watch

Rumors indicate that the Apple Watch Series 7 could bring the detection of the level of sugar and oxygen in the blood, even mentioned by Apple in a recent poll. Although it also fits the possibility that this advance will finally appear in future Series 8.

The truth is that we know rather little about the Apple Watch Series 7, although we have some extra information thanks to the numerous patents that have been made throughout the year by Apple.

New patents for Apple Watch design

Apple has a patent to use the Apple Watch as a biometric authentication device based on the user’s skin patterns. A system that could eliminate the need to enter the Pin when putting on our Apple Watch, according to Applesfera in its article.

There is also a patent for a strap that would adjust to our wrist automatically. There are some patents on the possibility of including Touch ID on the Apple Watch, and also an under-screen camera. Said camera would be hidden from view except when we used it.

Finally, this same 2021 he patented a radical redesign of the Apple Watch. A watch with a rounded screen and a flexible strap that extended the screen to our wrist.

The patent showed a very different design than usual.

Price and availability

Everything indicates that Apple would present us the new Apple Watch Series 7 this September; however, we do not know if its availability will be imminent or will be delayed to a few weeks after its presentation, towards the month of October.

In general, it is expected that towards the end of September we will be able to acquire our new Apple Watch. As for the price, this is expected to be practically the same as the current Apple Watch. As reference, the Apple Watch series 6 part of 429 euros, the Apple Watch SE of 299 euros and the Apple Watch Series 3 of 219 eurosSo these should be the prices of the Apple Watch Series 7 family in principle.

