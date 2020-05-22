LaLiga continues to work for this imminent return of the First and Second divisions. In addition to the training protocol, that relating to the return of the competition, another key question is how they will be the broadcasts of the meetings on television in a setting where all the encounters will be behind closed doors.

Last May 3 we already gave you some details in the SPORT newspaper in which they are working for the starting gun of the League. Either June 12, 19 or the date determined by the health authorities. That day we already told you that the league was working on the possibility of generating an ambient audio in the stadiums.

RECORDED ENVIRONMENT AUDIO

According to what SPORT has learned right now this idea goes one step further. The intention is to generate a recorded audio environment of the stadiums themselves in the matches with the public. Thus the same atmosphere is generated as if the party had fans.

What they are evaluating right now is whether this audio option will be the official sound, that it could even be heard inside the stadium so that the players do not have the feeling of playing in an empty stadium, or that it is an option of the audio that the spectators choose. who decide to watch the game on the television operator.

PUBLIC BY COMPUTER

Along with the ambient audio, as we also had in its day, the league also works on how to cover the absence of the stands, the empty aspect, especially on the television signal. On May 3, we said that then two options were being considered. On the one hand, there is the option of imitating the public with the colors of each team. And on the other, the possibility of placing giant banners where statistics can be shown during television broadcasting.

Right now The option of reproducing this audience by computer is being worked on.. Both behind the goals and on the sides of the stadiums. Work is being done to make this feeling as credible as possible as it is something very new. The intention is to have everything defined by the end of next week, so that the line to follow in the broadcasts First and Second division plans.

All with a view to making signal production more attractive of the meeting of the best league in the world. Both in Spain and in the other countries that have contracted the audiovisual rights of the Spanish competition.

