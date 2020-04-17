The plan of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to establish baseball schools in the state of Sonora one of its objectives has already been met. This Thursday, authorities of the entity confirmed the purchase of the Héctor Espino Stadium, former home of the Naranjeros de Hermosillo.

In an interview with Reporte100, Luis Iribe Murrieta, Undersecretary of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance of Sonora, noted that the federal government paid for this property 511 million 690 thousand pesos, through Banobras (National Bank of Public Works and Services).

This sale made by the entity in the north of the country was to support the Isssteson pension fund (the Institute of Security and Social Services for local State Workers). “This is a proposal of the state government for the failed implementation of the compensation of the pension fund of the previous administration”, clarified the official.

“In accordance with the logic that goods are to attend to ills, some real estate was made available to the Isssteson, including the Tomás Oroz Gaytán Stadium and Héctor Espino ”he added.

Although all the money was going to go to Isssteson, the health emergency for COVID-19 changed the plans. Now, only 140 million will go Pension Fund of said institution.

The rest of the money received by the state will be distributed as follows: 311 million 690 thousand are channeled to the health emergency by COVID-19 (hospital infrastructure, as well as medical materials) and 60 million to equipment for public safety.

Although the payment for the stadium had been made since February, they had not been able to use it due to the extensive negotiations. One of the points to deal with was the security and income of the property.

It was not until this month that the negotiations were completed and it was determined that the Ministry of Finance will be responsible for the payment of maintenance, and the government of Sonora for surveillance.

About the stadium Tomás Oroz Gaytán, Murrieta pointed out that the approximate amount of the transaction is 500 million pesos. However, there is no date for the acquisition of the property by the federal government.

These purchases are part of the plan to create baseball schools that the President of Mexico announced last year. In August 2019, López Obrador announced that the Ministry of Finance would release 1,000 million pesos to buy two baseball stadiums in Sonora, which will become schools.

The Héctor Espino Stadium

On October 4, 1972 this property was inaugurated. His first professional match was between the Naranjeros de Hermosillo and the Algodoneros de Guasave. Also, in this match, Jerry Hairston was the first player to hit a home run.

The “Colossus of Choyal”, as it is also known, for its capacity for 10,000 fans, it was an important building for Mexican baseball. It hosted six Caribbean Series, the first of them in 1974, as well as host of nine preseason games of the Grande Ligas.

In 1976 he got his current name in honor of the top home runner, Héctor Espino González. He played for 24 years with the Naranjeros, from 1960 to 1984. On Sunday, January 6, 2013 last professional match was held at the stadium: It was in the playoffs between the Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Tomateros de Culiacán. Now, the first ones play in the Sonora Stadium.