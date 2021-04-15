What will the gala be like? Zoom, presenters …

The Oscars 2021 They will be held at dawn on April 26 in Spain, and they will do so without video calls, in an open-air space and with some exceptional presenters. All the nominees for the Oscars 2021

The Oscars 2021 will be the most different and exceptional in its history. And that, just over a year ago, the South Korean ‘Parasites’ revolutionized the history of the awards and set a new course for its future. It seems that the Hollywood Academy is in a constant process of reinvention and survival, and this year, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world, it will put them to the test again. Will they manage to carry out their most complicated gala?

Of course, what they want is to surprise the public by moving away from the examples we have seen since September 2020, from the Emmys to the most recent Golden Globes and BAFTAs. No, the Oscars will not be a festival of Zoom video calls, but they will seek “the cinematographic” and the presence to celebrate their most important appointment of the year. We review everything we know about what the ceremony will be like.

The presenters of the gala (in plural)

Indeed, for the third consecutive year, the Oscars will not have an official presenter. Jimmy Kimmel He was the last to hold this position, at the 2018 gala, but it seems that this established tradition of award galas has passed away. On the other hand, there will be a good number of stars that will pass through the stage to announce the nominees and winners of the awards.

As reported by the Hollywood Academy, the presenters will include Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon-Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger Y Zendaya.

The style of the gala: “Make it look like a movie”

This year, exceptionally, The ceremony will take place outdoors in a courtyard at the Union Station Rail Center in Los Angeles.. According to the organizers of the gala, Glenn Weiss, Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh, there will also be some “extra show elements” streamed live from the Dolby Theater, which is the traditional venue for the ceremony. In a statement, the producers assured that they want the gala to “look like a movie, not a television show”. This possibly carries over into musical numbers from Dolby and other surprises.

Speaking to EW, the Academy stated that this year they are “Determined to present Oscars like never before, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all who will participate”. This will involve creating an “in-person show that our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic.”

A gala without Zoom

The Oscars don’t fool around. They have been delayed, they have been lengthened, they have expanded the diversity of academics in all aspects … They are not just another awards and neither this year nor any other will be like the other galas. At the Oscars he will not connect by Zoom just as the Emmy, the Golden Globes or the Goya did. At the Oscars if you want to go, you go. Yes, it is more difficult and complicated than ever but … It’s the Oscars.

That seems to be the reasoning of an Academy that, out of fear of faulty connections and, of course, to force participants to actually attend, has decided not to make live connections. It seems counterproductive that they can think of accepting prerecorded thank you speeches.. Better a faulty and exciting connection after winning an award than a prerecorded speech, without knowing the result, pretending something that has not happened yet. At least in terms of television show.

But let’s not forget that in the Spanish dawn of next April 26 the gala will be broadcast live to no less than 225 countries. Unlike in other editions, such as last year where veterans such as Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino or Sam Mendes, this edition is full of new faces and more diversity. An event that the Academy believes will push a greater effort from the nominees to attend, as Variety assures: It is their first nomination, and there may never be another.

However, as Digital Spy recalls, Travel and lodging expenses are borne by the nominees And taking into account the mandatory quarantine days and analysis, the increase makes it even more difficult to bet on it in small productions. Due to criticism for this decision not to accept video calls, The Academy announced at the end of March (without further details) that they will enable physical spaces in other cities such as London so that the nominees can attend in person.

But that does not solve all problems. for example, bubble shoots that will prevent any member of the industry that is involved in a shoot from being able to go due to production quarantine regulations. On April 26 we will find out if the risky bet of the Oscars without Zoom in times of pandemic is a success, or a failure. Recall that the gala also comes from continued years of audience decline.

