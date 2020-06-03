But like any new experience, it raises many questions. As will be? What measures will have been implemented? Will it be the same? What movies can be seen in the first weeks? Here we will try to answer them. Leon’s Diary). Until now, the fact that the country could not advance in unison, but rather that each community is passing phase according to the state of the pandemic in the area, made the task of distributing and promoting new films very difficult. The most profitable thing is to do it once all the rooms in the country are active and that is why, in theory, both in Spain and in the rest of the world, it is expected that Tenet be the first blockbuster of the “new normal” on July 17. “data-reactid =” 25 “> For now, the industry has treated the issue with caution. Some distributors do not dare to confirm the releases that will arrive to theaters in the coming weeks, but there does seem to be a consensus that the intention is for all cinemas to be open on June 26, according to the Federation of Spanish Film Exhibitors (Fece) (Diario de León). So far, the fact that the country could not advance in unison, but rather that each community is passing phase according to the state of the pandemic in the area, made it very difficult to distribute and promote new films. The most profitable thing is to do it once they are all the halls of the country in operation and that is why, in theory, both in Spain and in the rest of the world, it is expected that Tenet Be the first “new normal” blockbuster on July 17. the industry has its hopes on it since if you attract mass audiences then the rest will be easier. “data-reactid =” 26 “> It is highly unlikely that we will see another” strong “premiere before this highly anticipated Christopher Nolan production, considering that For weeks it has been rumored that the industry has placed its hopes in it since if it attracts the public en masse, then the rest will have it easier. On the Cinesa website we can see a series of measures such as new cleaning protocols and sanitizing points, as well as a team of workers equipped with facial covering and gloves “where necessary”. In turn, they promote the purchase of tickets online for an experience “with less contact”.

The company ensures on its official site that "guarantees empty seats" between attendees, with staggered sessions to reduce queues, and to verify this I tried to follow the process of buying tickets discovering that, indeed, the seats that surround those that are available are blocked.

Taking into account the map of the room, we will sit in pairs but we can go with more people, only we will not be sitting together. That is to say, the experience will be different but I dare to suggest that only superficially. We will not have a stranger sitting near, in front, or behind. Therefore, less food noises or whispers. The rooms will be emptier, being more similar to the experience of going to see a movie in a film library or taking longer on theaters.

Will it be necessary to wear masks inside the room? According to Order SND / 422/2020 of May 19, it is understood that it will not be necessary. Said regulations regulate that it is obligatory "the use of any type of mask, preferably hygienic and surgical, that covers the nose and mouth" in "public roads, in open spaces and in any closed space for public use or that is open to the public, provided that it is not possible to maintain an interpersonal safety distance of at least two meters" And in this case, since the cinemas will keep empty seats to comply with this distance, it is understood that then it would not be necessary to carry them on a mandatory basis.

"There is no problem related to their use, there is no evidence that the air conditioners could be vehicles for the transmission of the coronavirus," confirmed Gaetano Settimo, coordinator of the working group environment and indoor air quality of the Italian Higher Institute of Health in statements collected by media such as The world. However, there are certain recommendations to prevent the system from becoming a focus of contagion, such as cleaning it with soap and water, or with a solution of ethyl alcohol with a minimum percentage of 70%, frequently; Renew the air through ventilation (in the case of cinemas, perhaps they can do it through the emergency exits in some cases) and keep the temperature at 24/26 degrees. So far, there is no evidence that air conditioning use can spread the virus, but experts recommend ventilation and cleaning to avoid colds that could lead to unnecessary alarm.

In summary, it is true that there will be little human contact, security and hygiene measures will remind us that we are still in the process of recovery and we will have to continue to be careful and aware. But, ultimately, the cinematic experience will be the same: simply let your imagination run wild through a movie. With less noise, more cleaning and less people. It is possible that the experience ends up being something very personal, depending on the impact, experience and fear that each one has of the pandemic.

