What you should know

NEW JERSEY – The garden state is on track to enter Stage 2 of its coronavirus recovery plan in two weeks, reopening open-air restaurants and retail stores. Beauty salons and more businesses will open later in June, Governor Phil Murphy said.

Eating at outdoor restaurants, which Connecticut reopened more than a week ago, will be allowed in New Jersey beginning June 15, the same day Murphy said child care centers may reopen. In-person retail sales can also resume at that point, though each store must maintain a strict 50% capacity to stay open.

Beauty salons and hair salons are slated to reopen the following Monday, June 22, Murphy said.

Meanwhile, gyms and health clubs are likely to reopen soon after, though the governor said health officials continued to work on guiding the safety protocol for those companies, and therefore did not have a specific date for gyms.

The move to Stage 2 on June 15 will come exactly four weeks after Murphy revealed a three-stage plan for the reopening of the state.

New Jersey, which until recently led the nation in indicators such as new deaths and COVID cases per 100,000 residents, has been in Stage 1, which allows for sidewalk retail pickup and other socially distant activities such as those allowed by the New York Phase I

At the same time, New Jersey has made great strides. On Monday, Murphy announced that the state was number 1 in daily tests per capita.

“When we open, we know that there is a greater possibility of transmission of COVID19,” said the governor. “There is no cure. There is no vaccine. There is no proven therapy. The only cure is responsibility. Safety will continue to be our number one priority.”

Proven mitigation measures, such as social distancing and face masks, will be an integral part of the gradual restart, Murphy said Monday. Companies eligible to reopen in Stage 2 must comply with the guidance of the Department of Health.

“Just because the calendar says June 15 doesn’t mean everyone should go back to what they were doing before COVID,” Murphy said. “Let’s use common sense for the common good. Only a successful Stage 2 can lead us to Stage 3.”

Stage 3 in New Jersey allows for more dining, critical office work, limited entertainment, bars with limited capacity, and expanded personal care services, among other activities, with important safeguards against viral resurgence.

New Jersey has been the second most affected state in the United States in the pandemic, along with New York. It has reported nearly 11,700 virus deaths to date.

