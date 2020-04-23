Despite all the attention devoted to the science and politics of the coronavirus, another factor could be just as important in shaping life in the face of the pandemic: the way that people will change accordingly.

There are changes in our way of thinking, behaving and relating (some deliberate but many unconscious, some temporary, but others possibly permanent) that they are already beginning to define our new normality.

While this crisis is unprecedented, there are certain patterns in the way people and communities behave when subjected to extended periods of isolation and danger.

“It was the first winter that we realized that it would be something lasting, that this would be our life,” Velibor Bozovic recalled of the Sarajevo site in the 1990s that paralyzed life in that Bosnian city. “And somehow you live. Just as people are adapting to the current situationl ”.

Bozovic narrated that, during the almost four years that the siege lasted, the sense of community, of history and even of time were transformed. Now, he and other survivors already see the echoes of that time in the slow-developing pandemic, which is expected to will last, except for a miracle, a year or two.

Research into the effects of epidemics and sites, along with an emerging body of knowledge about the coronavirus, gives us some clues as to what the coming months could be like.

Our ability to focus, feel comfortable with other people, and even to think ahead more than a few days, could be reduced and have prolonged consequences; however, we may also feel the pull of a survival instinct that can be activated during periods of widespread danger: a desire to cope with the situation by caring for our neighbors.

“We are incredibly capable of adapting to any situation,” said Bozovic, who is now a photography professor in Montreal. “No matter how bad the situation is, you adapt. You live the best that you can“

A world of partial closings and intermittent confinements

Until we can contain the virus, either through a vaccine or a global strategic campaign for coordinated confinement (which a study by Harvard University calculated could take two years to produce), daily life is likely to be defined by efforts to control the pandemic.

There is no master formula, but the suggestions of public health experts often follow a pattern.

Large meetings should remain rare. A report led by Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, stated that meetings should be limited to 50 people or less.

This could rule out many weddings, sporting events, or concerts. It would prevent an absolute return to commuting to public transportation. Many shopping malls, gyms, restaurants, bars, and temples of worship may be partially or fully closed, as can many offices and factories.

Travel is likely to remain fairly restricted, especially as societies that have controlled its outbreaks will want to prevent new ones from occurring.

There may be times and places where restrictions are relaxed, either because the number of cases has been reduced locally or in response to political or economic pressure; however, as long as the virus continues to exist in some part of the world, the threat of new local outbreaks and a return to confinement will continue.

Since government officials issue conflicting messages, much of the day-to-day burden of deciding what behaviors are worth the risk will fall on ordinary people. Even if officials authorize the reopening of stores, for example, neither employees nor customers will return if they consider it to be prohibitively unsafe.

Try to stay in control

When forces beyond our control, and perhaps even our understanding, dictate our daily lives, rules and regulations could change rapidly.

“Loss of control of our routines, a sense of normality, freedom, face-to-face connections, etc.,” defined much of people’s experiences during the acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2003, said Sim Kang, a psychologist. from the Singapore Institute of Mental Health.

All studies of the SARS, Ebola, and swine flu outbreaks recorded near-universal peak levels of anxiety, depression, and anger, but they also revealed an increase in behaviors focused on regaining a sense of autonomy and control: people reported working on their eating habits, hygiene, or reading more news.

“During times of prolonged and radical change, people end up changing,” said Luka Lucic, a psychologist at the Pratt Institute who studies the effects of war.

For example, his study of survivors from the Sarajevo site revealed that many displayed an exacerbated sense of spatial perception, an ability to evade bullets or bombs that remained with them throughout their lives. The use of face masks remains a widespread practice in societies affected by the epidemics of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (SROM), and is even used for common colds.

When the coronavirus outbreak is under control, Aversion to strangers or large groups of people, and the threat of infection they might pose, may resonate in our minds for years..

The most relevant psychological change in the midst of the generalized crisis could be what is known as “prosocial behavior”: check the welfare of the neighbors, worry about those in need, cook for friends.

The first humans, trapped in a hostile environment, flourished when they cooperated, usually in groups of a few hundred.

Now that we are once again surrounded by nature and isolated in small communities, our survival instincts reappear.

During the SARS epidemic, Sim said, people supported each other in ways they might not have done before. Now they are doing it again, including in Singapore, a city known for its capitalist ambition and competition.

Those thought changes, he added, not only reflect conscious altruism, but a deeper emotional growth that can remain even after a crisis.

Dipali Mukhopadhyay, a political scientist at Columbia University who studies how societies cope with conflict, said: “All the different ways in which people generate solidarity are activated during a crisis.”

In Daraya, a long-besieged Syrian suburb of Damascus, Mukhopadhyay discovered stronger networks of charity and mutual support than those of many societies in times of peace.

Now, he said, he is seeing similar behaviors emerging in New York, where, as in other affected cities, neighborhoods reorganize to collaborate with local support groups as people instinctively think about their immediate community.

The researchers discovered that, in previous crises, the deepest trauma only came to light after it was over.

“What we know about war and trauma is that the latter remains well contained while you are imbued in battle, but the problems come later,” said Stephen Blumenthal, a London-based psychologist.

Until then, it can manifest itself in other ways.

People are likely to find it difficult to control their emotions and to resort to anger and panic. There could be spikes of insomnia and drug dependence.

In 2006, Bozovic suddenly developed post-traumatic stress symptoms that took more than a decade to appear … a warning example, he said.

“Somehow we are all going to live with this,” he said. “I don’t know what that anxiety is going to become, but it will be there.”

This was a common prediction among survivors. We may be surprised at the ease with which we resume many activities, but a year or more with fear of physical contact could alter a fundamental aspect.

“That anxiety will remain for a long time and will profoundly change the way people interact over a long period,” said Bozovic. “Maybe forever.”

