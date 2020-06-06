This year, unfortunately, the premieres have had to be postponed for the most anticipated films to arrive later this year or until next year. One of the most anticipated is Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ which looked like it would go on with its normal release date, but new report says movie could also delay release.

It all started when in late May, Warner released a new trailer for ‘Tenet’, which in addition to showing some new scenes, also made many be surprised that the film did not have a release date at the end of the trailer and rather just limited to showing the legend: “Coming soon in theaters”.

This surprised many fans since, due to the coronavirus outbreak, most of the films that were originally scheduled to come out in the first months of the year, were delayed or were released by Video On Demand studios, but everything made it seem that Warner continued firmly with that ‘Tenet’ would be released in JulyBut there is still no guarantee that this can happen.

Now, according to the Collider portal, ‘Tenet’ could delay its release. According to his reports, Warner is currently in the process of figuring out where he would place Nolan’s long-awaited feature film, before announcing anything official. This, the studio is suffering from the large number of important titles they are assigned by the end of this year.

Most would agree that this should happen since the crisis the world is going through still does not show signs that it will come to an end soon, and when everything begins to return to “normality”, people do not expect to go to a place where they will be locked up for two hours with more people.

But on the other hand, it has been said that if ‘Tenet’ moves its premiere, this will have a ripple effect in Hollywood productions and would mean that there will be no new theatrical releases until the December parties. So it only remains to wait to see what Warner intends to do with his long-awaited film..