Zé Neto and Cristiano starred in another fun live in this quarantine. The artists sang their great hits this Saturday (16) and even collected donations for needy people. In one of the most anticipated moments of the presentation, Cristiano shaved the beard and hair of his stage partner, who became a meme on the web. ‘What will my son say?’ Asked the countryman when he saw himself in the mirror

The live of Zé Neto and Cristiano rocked the web this Saturday (16). After shaving his show partner’s hair in another performance, Zé Neto promised to shave his beard if they managed to raise 300 tons of donations. But still at half that number, Cristiano took action and started to shave his duo’s beard. “I want to know what my son will say when I get home”, asked the countryman, referring to little José, 2 years old. And he shot when he saw himself in the mirror: “My God in heaven”. But before the live came to an end, Zé Neto went further and let his hair rip through. “Jeez courage!” Said an internet user. “Zé Neto, thanks for the meme factory. Stickers updated successfully,” joked another. “People from heaven !!! This man is beautiful anyway! There is no way”, guaranteed a fan.

Z Neto, thanks for the memes factory. Stickers successfully updated #ZenetoeCristiano pic.twitter.com/omi0ePB4rK – C L E B E R (@cleeeber_)

May 17, 2020

People in the ass !!! That handsome man anyway! 0 replies 1 retweet 1 like – AFF, 2020 (@quarentenerOk)

May 17, 2020

Zé Neto and Cristiano entertain the web with a different bike

When singing the song “Bebi Minha Bicicleta”, one of the hits of the country duo, Zé Neto and Cristiano entertained the internet users when they tried to ride a different bike, with a very large front wheel, known as Penny-farthing. Among some imbalances and almost falls, the sertanejos laughed out loud from the fans. “Without a doubt they are the best,” praised a follower. “Thank you Zé Neto and Cristiano for making my night happy with this perfect live”, thanked another fan of the duo, who in the last live made fun of the ban on drinking alcoholic beverages.

Without a doubt, they are the best #ZenetoeCristiano @ZNC_Oficial pic.twitter.com/jPw9vyZAb5 – Randson Nascimento (@ RandsonNascime2)

May 17, 2020

Z Neto: "Relax, good, bad to go down" // * Time to go down * #ZenetoeCristiano #ZNCBrahmaLive pic.twitter.com/Ce0yGBCWsy – zLiiman or N (@ZLiiman)

May 16, 2020

thanks Ze Neto and Cristiano for cheering my night with this perfect live #ZNCBrahmaLive #ZenetoeCristiano pic.twitter.com/CxWn6qOYv8 – maviendson (@mavi_mouraa)

May 17, 2020

Zé Neto’s wife is in the final stretch of pregnancy

Zé Neto is a little while away from becoming a dad for the second time. The sertanejo’s wife, Natália Toscano, is about to give birth to a girl, who has already won the name of Angelina, and registered the family moment through the lens of the photographers Lívia and Laís Cardoso. “I was already happy, but to feel a second life in my womb was to know the greatest joy in the world again. Waiting for another angel”, celebrated the digital influencer, who celebrated the girl’s arrival at a baby shower held before the social isolation caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Cristiano’s daughter turns 3

Already in quarantine, the oldest daughter of Cristiano and Paula Vaccari, Pietra, turned 3 years old. “I was already so frightened. I lost count of the sleepless nights. Today it hasn’t changed much. If it’s silly, it takes more work. Only mom and dad know what it’s like to get on your knees to see your little boy standing. The first cry, the first hug, first fall, first step. It all started. The day you arrived … My life “, recalled the artist’s wife on her social network. To illustrate, a click of the firstborn holding the younger brother, who won the same name as the father, in his lap.

