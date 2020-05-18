.

Marie Antoinette Collins premieres today in Despierta América: what will she do on the show?

María Antonieta Collins is one of the most beloved faces in the world of news in the United States, and in a fact that has left her loyal fans with great expectations, the journalist announced that this Monday she will begin a new challenge in her professional career.

The Mexican revealed that she is leaving the formal news and said she is very excited with the jump to another field that will begin from May 18.

Collins confirmed directly to his fans that from this Monday he will be part of the team of Despierta América, where he will be every morning.

“List the next assignment waiting for your cases. @thelittlecynthia who is the producer, does not miss an opportunity to remind them where they should write us, telling us what they need to solve. We wait for you at @despiertamerica this Monday ”, was the initial comment, with which María Antonieta revealed her new work.

And although the communicator preferred to leave an aura of surprise on what she will do on the Univisión show, it is already known that she will dedicate herself to two segments there.

The news presenter will be the head of María Antonieta Solve, where she will help viewers to solve problems, and “Where they eat 2, they eat 3”, a cooking segment, in which MAC will help prepare delicious dishes saving as much as possible .

This was revealed by the newspaper El Diario de NY, which praised Collins’ enormous journalistic career.

And while the zero hour of her debut in the morning of Univisión arrives, the journalist shared a message with her fans, where she asked for their support on this new path and where she commended herself to God.

“What do you do the day before starting a project, well, ask God for a lot of help, a lot of peace, he always in control of everything. But you also have to help yourself and how you help yourself, walking as long as there is security, “Collins said in the video, captured in Miami, while exercising on the edge of a highway.

“Mind you, nobody can go outside if there is no social distance, you do not put on the mask if you are exercising. I ask you to accompany me tomorrow in Despierta América, in María Antonieta solve and send me your messages, everything that distresses you, that you want someone to help you solve. We are probably their conduit, “added the reporter. “See you early.”

