FIFA has already made it clear that it does not have the power to unilaterally extend contracts of the players who have signed until June 30. Despite the fact that the agency advocates extending these links, it cannot do it legally, it cannot compel footballers, so that is one of the big problems when it comes to resuming the competition later.

Those transferred and those who terminate their contracts on June 30, as workers, have the right not to extend these links if they disagree or consider that they are not favorable to their career. Nevertheless, FIFA has an ace up its sleeve to force the largest number of players to accept these contractual extensions if it were necessary to end the season beyond that date due to the coronavirus crisis.

And is that the governing body of world football He plans not to open the transfer market on July 1 as usual. What does this mean? That those footballers who did not accept the extension would be left in a kind of limbo, since their chips could not be processed by other clubs until FIFA opened the transfer window. This is how Emilio García Silvero told Cope: «FIFA cannot extend the contracts beyond June 30, but the transfer windows will not be the same and the players will not be able to be registered. The market does not open on July 1 ».

Thus, García Silvero clarified that a player on loan can return to his home club on June 30, when the loan ends. However, your card will not be processed for you to play. «If a loan ends on June 30, the player theoretically should return to his club, but the registration window would not be open and the card would not be processed ».