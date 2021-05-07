What will happen to the curfew in Madrid from May 9, end of the state of alarm

Next Sunday, May 9 at 00:00 the alarm state ends decreed by the central executive on October 25 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. In this way, restrictions such as nighttime curfew or mobility between regions will be lowered and the Autonomous Communities will adopt the necessary measures to control the health emergency.

Without the umbrella of the state of alarm, the autonomies will have the competences, But they must obtain the support of the courts to impose restrictions that affect fundamental rights, such as the perimeter closure or the curfew.

What measures will the Community of Madrid adopt?

The Community of Madrid has announced this Friday that from this day the curfew will be eliminated, valid from 23.00 to 06.00 hours, as well as the limits on social gatherings. On the other hand, the closing hours will be extended in hospitality establishments, which may open until midnight, although they will not be able to accept new clients after 23.00.

Although they are not prohibited, health authorities recommend that social gatherings on public roads continue to be of a maximum of six people and that those that take place in private homes are only for cohabitants.

The curfew is therefore eliminated and there will be no perimeter closures, although the Community of Madrid has opted for maintain entry and exit restrictions through basic health areas with the highest incidence, as usual.