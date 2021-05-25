What will happen to taxes? Welcome to France!

In the US, corporate and personal income taxes are expected to rise in the next 12 to 18 months.

The Corporation tax it would increase under the US Employment Plan, which provides, among other things, for a tax rate increase from 21% to 28%, as well as a higher minimum rate on foreign benefits. We have already talked at length about the estimated impact on earnings (a reduction of around 10%), which investors remain largely ignorant for now due to strong growth momentum.

Refering to variation of the tax rate for individuals, the reform could be more dangerous for the stock markets. Under the U.S. Household Plan, Biden is proposing to raise the marginal rate to 39.6% for taxpayers with incomes of $ 400,000 or more and also significantly increase the capital gains tax rate for those whose revenues exceed one million dollars, which will go from paying a basic rate of 20% to 39.6%. The 3.8% investment income tax financed by Obamacare is maintained, so the total capital gains tax rate would stand at 43.4% for this group of taxpayers.

From ODDO BHF, they would be almost tempted to say: “Welcome to France!” This rise could have significant repercussions. Indeed, for people earning more than a million dollars, the proposed change in the capital gains tax rate would bring it to the level prevailing in the late 1970s. Considering current stock valuations, it is hard to imagine that such a change does not lead to short-term stock sales to secure profits at a lower tax rate.

Read more

In the manager they see other risks that could limit the upward outlook for risk assets (new variants of the virus, the gradual reduction of stimulus or tapering in the US, a tightening of credit conditions in China, etc.), but none of them seem important yet. Therefore, they remain positive relative to equities over the next six to twelve months and we recommend investors continue to overweight equities versus bonds.

In equities, they prefer value stocks to growth stocks, cyclical to defensive sectors, and small- and mid-cap stocks, even though the performance adjustment for small-caps has already occurred in part. In addition, we continue to sell US dollars.

In a global equity portfolio, they remain overweight non-US equities (Europe and emerging markets) with a recovery outlook. To be honest, the delay was not foreseen at the beginning of the year. Lastly, they keep portfolio duration low and limit their exposure to short-term high yield bond credit.

As you can see, at ODDO BHF they believe that the rotation, let’s call it cyclical, is going to come back. In this context, they have revised up the weighting of banks with a more global perspective, to benefit from the disruption of the sector, which is more horizontal than vertical. Payments, digital finance, fintech, the promises of the financial dawn shouldn’t disappoint this time. Goldman Sachs’ ROE figures of 30% show a favorable environment for banks. At 0.6 the book value of the sector in Europe is still time to position.