What will happen to Red Guardian in the MCU?

Marvel Studios head would love to see a Red Guardian vs. Sam Wilson fight

There are many who want to see the return of the Red Guardian at some point in the near future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. David harbor has said that he is eager to return to being the Russian super soldier, and now Kevin Feige he’s even getting into the action. During a meeting the head of Marvel Studios held with fans on Twitter on Monday night, he revealed that he would welcome the Red Guardian with open arms. Better yet, he even teased out that possible confrontation between himself and Captain America.

“I certainly want to too,” Feige tweeted when asked if fans would see the character return. In a follow-up tweet, Feige revealed that he would love to see a fight between the Red Guardian and Sam Wilson (Mackie).

During the plot, the Red Guardian jokes about a possible showdown against Captain America and Harbor said earlier this month that it is a story he would like to follow if Marvel Studios would allow it. “They won’t let you say these things. I wish there were more. Red Guardian, and I would love if you guys wish there was more Red Guardian because that always helps the cause, “the actor previously said on Variety about his future in the MCU. “I love the character, there are so many things you could do with him. There is a 25-year gap where we don’t know who he was, what his version of events is as opposed to the real version of events.”

He added: “What happens to him after this movie, and why is he not fighting Thanos? Where is he at that moment, what happens then? It is very interesting to me and I hope there will be interest on other levels, and maybe we will see Some more”.

