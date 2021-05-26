What will happen to Prime Video?

It’s official now Amazon’s purchase of MGM is confirmed, an operation that our colleagues from MuyComputerPRO already carried out a few days ago and with which the giant of electronic commerce and cloud services takes control of an extensive and prestigious catalog. composed of more than 4,000 feature films and more than 17,000 television shows. The amount of the acquisition, according to the Amazon statement, is 8.45 billion dollars.

Among the MGM titles that become the property of Amazon we finds movies like Poltergeist, Robocop, Rocky, the James Bond saga, and series like The Handmaid’s Tale. A huge collection that, there can be little doubt about it, will become part of the Prime Video catalog, Amazon’s video on demand service that is currently included with the Amazon Prime subscription. And beyond the business analyzes that we can read in other media, here we ask ourselves what will happen with Prime Video.

Nobody misses that Amazon is concentrating a lot of efforts on Prime Video, with a catalog that has not stopped growing in recent years and, something that is even more remarkable, with many own productions in many markets. The economic investment that the company is making in this sector, with a service that until recently barely monetized, gives us a clear signal of how strategic audiovisual is for them.

For some time now, both rentals and channel subscriptions have debuted on the platform, among which, coincidentally, we find one, probably the most complete, with part of the MGM catalog. The cost of subscribing to it is 3.99 euros per month, in the average price of the channels, which range between 2.99 euros per month for FlixOle and 4.99 for StarZ Play.

Now, of course, the question is whether Amazon will choose to maintain this same model, with the MGM catalog as a subscription channel or, on the contrary, will add all the titles to the base service catalog, thus allowing any user with Prime Video You can access them without having to make an additional payment. This may sound far-fetched, but it could actually serve a number of purposes. which we discuss below.

The first is something Amazon has wanted to do for a long time: raise the price of your Prime service. Although it varies from country to country, and the same happens with what it includes, from time to time a rumor reappears stating that the company is studying raising its price, and an expansion of the Prime Video catalog of this magnitude could be the perfect justification for carry out this upward modification.

Less likely, although not rulable, we have the possibility that the company is considering extracting Prime Video from the catalog of services included in Prime and, instead, pretending offer it with a separate subscription model, in the same way that Netflix, HBO, Disney, etcetera do. For this purpose, it would have an important advantage: the large user base that it already has, and that when choosing a video on demand service, they could opt for Prime Video instead of those who would be their rivals .

What does not seem likely, although it would undoubtedly be excellent news, is that Amazon decides to add the entire MGM catalog without raising the price of Prime. I say it does not seem likely, but not that it is impossible. In the short term, with an eye on other future plans, technology may simply pretend improve the image that users of the service have, and may even attack future rivals in this way, if at some point it decides to become an independent subscription service.

What do you think of Amazon’s purchase of MGM? What plans do you think technology will have with the studio’s catalog? Would you consider paying for a monthly subscription to Prime Video, if it included this entire catalog?