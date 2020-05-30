What will be the future of DC Universe after the launch of HBO Max? This doubt arises with the arrival of the new streaming platform, which, with its desire to win Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime Video, it could affect the original DC content portal.

In 2018, this platform was inaugurated, which would be an entertainment option for fans of this brand, offering movies and animated programs, live-action feature films, as well as new series such as ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ that have become a real success for this project.

All this will change very soon thanks to HBO Max, since this digital service will be the one that replaces WarnerMedia presenting the complete catalog of Warner Bros, along with unpublished material from all the brands that belongs to the company, including DC, for example they prepare the series of Green Lantern, ‘Strange Adventures’ and the expected Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Although the situation for DC Universe is complicated, since HBO Max will broadcast the second season of ‘Doom Patrol’ at the same time, this is beneficial for the show, because the streaming platform will have a reach to a more generalized audience and not so niche so the number of audience of this series could increase considerably.

The above could cause DC Universe to drop users, causing it to stop producing its series known as new, Although these do not mean that the portal would disappear, only that these shows could go into the hands of HBO. All this adds up to the fact that the recent streaming service will reach different parts of the planet, while the DC one will not leave the United States.

So maybe the future of DC Universe after the launch of HBO Max, you are in a specialized audience and probably no longer present new TV shows, it can be sustained with the vast archive of comics that they have along with classic series of the brand.