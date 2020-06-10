We have been hearing for several years that Apple in at some point he would change his processors for Mac for his own with ARM architecture. More specifically, since 2011 the subject began to be discussed in some specialized media. But finally, yesterday, Bloomberg dropped the bomb (Mark Gurman): Apple will present its transition to ARM on Macs at the next WWDC.

Launched the bomb, the questions arrive. Questions of all kinds, what does it mean? How will it be done? What will happen to the apps? In this article we will try to answer as much as possible based on your questions on networks, direct from YouTube on our channel and others.

Questions and answers

How did we get here?

It all started in 2008 with Apple’s purchase of processor design company PA Semi, which led to the launch of the first Apple-designed CPUs in its entire history – the A4 processors that were announced with the first iPad in 2010. That same CPU accompanied the iPhone 4 and from there, Apple has followed an upward race of innovation and a clear advantage over the competition, creating the fastest and most efficient processors on the market in ARM architecture.

When in 2013 Apple released the first processor put into a 64-bit mobile device, the A7, the general public began to glimpse the future possibility that Apple will use its own CPUs instead of Intel’s on Mac that at that time they were starting to have thermal problems, delays in deliveries and other headaches for Apple.

It wasn’t until 2018, with testing of a Mac with the A12X CPU, that Apple approved the Kalamata project that will take them to a new CPU architecture transition.

According to rumors, Apple has been testing macOS with its own CPUs ever since, testing the feasibility of a new processor transition. The results were not optimal nor did they meet the company’s expectations, until the A12X used by the 2018 iPad Pro was tested. At that time Apple approved the new transition and began working with all resources on the project that will lead to the transition that will be announced this year and will begin in 2021: the Kalamata project.

What’s the difference between an Intel (x86) CPU and an Apple (ARM) CPU?

There are many differences. The main and clearest is that they have completely different sets of instructions (except for very basic arithmetic operations and the occasional anecdotal exception). Both 64-bit architectures having different instructions require that the code that reaches them be also different. So to do the same process in x86 or ARM, the code that reaches your CPUs (at the lowest level) will be different.

Apart from this, ARM is an architecture based on energy efficiency while x86 tries to go more towards brute force; power. This means that Intel’s CPUs are more efficient to carry out processes, while ARM’s are more efficient to consume less energy and heat less by doing those same processes. More efficient in energy use but less in power.

Broadly speaking and for not delving into depth, an ARM CPU has instructions all the same size in bits, while Intel has instructions of different size. So in one clock cycle, an Intel CPU is capable of processing more instructions at once. Additionally, Intel’s instruction set is larger and more diversified. You can do things with a single instruction where ARM will need multiple.

You can’t compare ARM and x86 processors just for their raw power (with tools like Geekbench). They are so different that it only gives us part of the message.

This makes comparing a brute force x86 or ARM CPU (with tools like Geekbench) really meaningless because the way both architectures work is so different than brute force only gives part of the message.

Why is Apple making this transition?

Any user who has an Apple laptop like a MacBook Pro, for almost 10 years, knows one thing. Macs get very hot. My 2011 MacBook Pro was catching temperatures that ended up cracking the dedicated GPU connections on the board (Apple changed it for free 5 years later). My new MacBook Pro warms up when you ask for heavy-duty processes like rendering a video with lots of effects or high-level graphic development.

Today, all Apple laptops without exception, reach temperatures of 90 to 100 degrees Celsius when required high-demand processes. Why? Because Apple wants designs for its clients that are thin, elegant, light … but Intel is not capable of manufacturing CPUs that can be conveniently cooled with a thermal design that “fits” in those laptop designs. This is not just an Apple problem: any high power ultrabook on the market suffers from the same problem. Only thick, heavy, and noisier cooling system computers are able to conveniently cool today’s CPUs.

However, Apple is able to put an A12x CPU in an iPad Pro with only passive cooling (no fans, just a metal sink) and achieve 4K rendering speeds that rival modern computers (thanks to its video encoding core). It allows working with a 4K timeline in Luma Fusion in real time on the compressed format or playing Fortnite at 60fps without any problem.

Heat generation has become the main problem of Apple notebooks in recent years. Not only Apple, any ultraportable on the market suffers from this problem. Thin and light designs are not compatible with good heat dissipations for CPUs that overheat.

That’s what Apple wants: a competent CPU, whose performance is comparable (or even better in certain tasks) to others on the market and that no need fans or complex thermal designs. Computers whose CPUs do cool properly in their designs without causing the excessive heat problems that Apple notebooks have suffered in recent years. And they also allow a much longer battery life.

Will the same apps work?

There is no official information in this regard, but if we look at the previous architectures transitions that Apple has carried out, from Motorola to PowerPC and from PowerPC to Intel, you have never let your old architecture apps stop working.

We do not have confirmation about it yet, but it is logical to think that if Apple makes this transition it will be because it has made all the apps work in the new architecture.

So it stands to reason that Apple will have devised a way for all apps that work in the version that is in effect at launch (macOS 10.16) to do so regardless of the architecture where they are run or whether or not they are adapted.

What does it mean that apps will have to be adapted?

As we have already said, the apps will have to adapt because the instructions of an ARM chip are different. No app or system component works as is and must be adapted to work in another architecture in the most transparent way for the user. Must use compilers that generate low level code for ARM and get the code that worked on Intel to work now on ARM. Or have the code interpreters translate to ARM so that everything works.

How will that adaptation be done?

We don’t know yet. It is what Apple will announce at the next WWDC: how developers will have to adapt their apps to work on Mac with Apple ARM processors.

Abstracting from my knowledge, all the dependencies of the Apple operating system will be perfectly adapted to ARM, which means that a 100% native app that does not use third-party dependencies (that are not from Apple) it will only need a little check in the future Xcode 12 and to be compiled again. Nothing else. This will allow them to function independently in one or the other architecture.

And the rest of apps? It will depend on the tools or libraries they use to work. If they use Java, then macOS must have a Java virtual machine installed for ARM (which there is, obviously). If they use C ++ as a language, they will need to compile that code to make it work in ARM (which translates correctly). In 90% of cases we would be talking about a simple code recompilation. But the tools have to be adapted and the dependencies of each of the apps too.

It will not help if my app uses Firebase, I check in my app, but before that Google did not do the same with its SDK and I do not have its library ready to work in ARM (for example).

We also do not know how developers will be able to transition apps and test these changes if there will be no new teams until 2021, so the possibility of a development kit similar to the one Apple has already given to developers in the past for the last transition is being considered. Maybe a Mac mini at a reduced price that allows us to test and validate the apps before the arrival of the first Mac with ARM in 2021.

What about apps that don’t suit ARM?

Again, another question. If we explore the current state of technology and how Apple solved this problem in the past, my theory is: virtualization.

As it has been known, macOS has a hypervisor layer that is currently used to more efficiently manage system processes and tasks. This layer is basically a process virtualization layer that would allow an entire app to be virtualized. Not only that, it would allow virtualizing specific processes of an app.

In the previous transition, Rosetta was software that dynamically translated PowerPC binaries to Intel. Like an emulator. So that a single component or dependency of an app was not ported to Intel, the entire app worked emulated because it required to be fully adapted.

But given the current technology, we could see process-based virtualization. In this way, if an app has 20 pieces but 3 of them “have not clicked” and are not adapted, the 17 pieces that are clicked would natively run on ARM and the other 3 would “link” to the hypervisor built into the core of the operating system, to virtualize as processes and run in ARM even if they are x86, like when we use VirtualBox or VMWare, but integrated in the system.

This would allow better performance of the apps, greater scalability in the transition and better efficiency in running apps at the stage when they are not yet adapted.

What will happen when the apps are adapted?

The Mac App Store is the center of all change, but not the only one. Any app uploaded to the Mac App Store only will download the corresponding binary depending on the architecture of the machine where you do it (as it already happens with iOS).

ARM-adapted apps downloaded from the Mac App Store will only download the binary corresponding to its architecture. A function that supports iOS for several years.

If the software is downloaded from the author’s page, or we will download a universal binary with the executables of both platforms (as in the past with the transition from PowerPC to Intel) or only the version that corresponds to our machine.

Apple will not close your system to the Mac App Store at allBut let’s not forget that nowadays no app can be run without the use of a notary’s office, which is an automatic review by Apple that requires developers to have a paid account at Apple.

And Bootcamp?

We understand that Microsoft and Apple will work together for this, but it is obvious that until Windows does not have a stable version of their system in ARM, BootCamp will not be an option on these new Mac.

However, use Parallels Desktop or another virtualization system if possible, although its performance will be lower than it has now since Windows currently runs in Parallels on the same CPU architecture and here would have to virtualize it and it would be heavier for the system. But not impossible. It all depends on which virtualization software adapts. In fact, VirtualBox or VMWare already have ARM versions.

Will that change the way you program your apps?

Never. One thing is the code and another its translation to each architecture. The goal of all code (and we have been doing this for many years) is that it can be translated into any architecture. The same app that uses Swift or Objective-C, or C ++, or .NET, or Java, or Python … or any language, as long as you have a compiler / interpreter for ARM, it will work exactly the same as right now.

Can iPad Pro apps run on the Mac more easily then?

NOT. Absolutely not. Having the same architecture does not mean having the same operating system. ARM is the architecture of Android and iOS, and we all know that Android apps cannot run on iOS and vice versa. Just like Windows and Mac now work on x86 and you can’t run apps on one another.

Each operating system has its dependencies, its instructions, its libraries … and they are not compatible with each other even if they speak the same language at a low level.

On ARM or x86 many operating systems work and that does not make them compatible. That iOS and macOS work on the same architecture does not make them compatible at all. Android also works on ARM, for example.

iPadOS, iOS, macOS, tvOS or watchOS will not be closer because they are running on the same architecture. That depends exclusively on its dependencies and libraries.

Which computers will be the first with ARM?

Presumably the most consumer-grade ones. We could see the resurgence of the 12 “MacBook under $ 1000 or a new consumer-class Mac mini at very competitive prices (as it happened in the past) for just $ 600 or $ 700. That Apple makes its own chips It should have an impact on the price of equipment, which will be the main attraction for the general consumer to switch to new equipment.

The range of consumer computers (the cheapest and least powerful) would be the first to transition to ARM.

We could also see an entry-level iMac and later equipment with a greater need for process would be incorporated: more professionals. What is not clear is that the entire Mac range goes to ARM since there is a high probability, given the innate differences in architectures, that for much more demanding computers ARM may not be an option and they remain with Intel. Even the door to AMD chips is open.

This transition would not be, in principle, for the more professional users who were the motivators of the previous PowerPC to Intel. Now the users with the lowest profile would be the beneficiaries.

Does this transition assume that there will be a merger of macOS and iOS in the future?

And the GPUs? Which will be?

Since 2018 with A12 processors, Apple designs its own graphics chips. In fact, the graphics power of an A12X from the 2018 iPad Pro or A12Z from the iPad Pro (2020) is similar to an Xbox One S or a PS4 (the non-Pro). This comparison is from Apple itself.

If we listen to the brute force tests against the GPU, using Apple’s Metal library, we would see that the GPU of the A12X would be located somewhat above an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (a GPU with about 5 years of life) and somewhat above the Intel Iris Plus.

Therefore, we could assume that the graphic power of the new ARM-powered Macs (in its integrated GPU) would be around parameters similar to the current last generation Intel Iris that already incorporate equipment such as the MacBook Air, Mac mini or the 13 “MacBook Pro. Set to dream of improvements in GPUs in the last two years, we could dream that it is at the level of a GTX 1050.

Presumably, the graphics performance of the new ARM MacBook will be similar to that of the current integrated Intel chips from the latest laptops or desktops.

Will an eGPU be able to connect? Yes, as long as Apple provides an ARM architecture driver for the dedicated graphics that we connect, obviously.

Final conclusions: transparency for the user

The ultimate goal of Apple, and this is something that we must be extremely clear about, is that let’s not notice any difference, if the Mac uses Intel or ARM. The system will work just as well (it has been adapted to this architecture for many years), and all apps will still work. Better or worse? Well enough not to notice a difference.

How to measure then if they are better or worse? It can not. Only the use of the equipment will tell. It’s like trying to compare if an iPad is better than a Mac. It depends on what for and it depends on your software. In this case, a Mac with ARM will do better or worse depending on whether or not the app is fully adapted to the new architecture or the task we want to do, among other factors.

But if Apple has decided to take the step, it is because, at a minimum, everything will go just as well as now. We will keep you informed of all the news since WWDC is just around the corner and at Applesfera we are preparing an epic coverage. You cannot miss it.