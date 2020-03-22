What will happen to Argentine football if the tournaments cannot be completed due to the coronavirus: goodbye declines and a “transition” semester?

“There is an issue of priorities. First we have to take care of the sick and try not to make them sick anymore. Football can wait. This complicates us all, but we have to be patient. “

The President’s phrase Alberto Fernández, in a way, it puts words to a panorama that the protagonists of the sport already palpitate: football will hardly be able to return to action from March 31, the day on which the suspension dictated by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports ends following the coronavirus pandemic.

Consequently, the leaders, in the constant contacts by telephone, analyze the context, cross sensations and urgencies, and begin to figure out how they will get out of the economic and calendar crisis that accompanies the primary concern, that related to health.

In the AFA and the Super League (coming soon, the Professional League, with Marcelo Tinelli as the starter) they evaluate different scenarios. And the most extreme is that you cannot officially play football again until after June; consequently, the Super League Cup would have been reduced to a single date (and incomplete, because River-Atlético Tucumán was not contested).

If the ball is to remain still until the start of next season, there are two sensitive issues to be resolved: relegation to the First National and promotion to the elite. The current with more force at this time, to reach that juncture, is the one that proposes that no team go down to the second category of the country. And that the teams that lead the two groups of the PN (Atlanta and San Martínez de Tucumán, in the absence of nine dates for the epilogue of the phase) hit the jump. So, 26 sets would play the next tournament.

Of course, said project nullifies the Reduced in the First National; there is some resistance. There are also worshipers that declines cannot be reversed. If the cut of the season were in the last game that was played, they would lose the Central Córdoba category of Santiago del Estero, Board of Trustees and Gymnastics.

To win the posture of suppressing the declines, a transition tournament would be played from August to December, with 25 dates, a descent and a promotion. The competition would proclaim a champion and the 25 dates would be added to the accumulated table of the last Super League to define those classified for the 2021 International Cups.

In 2021, following this guideline, two tournaments would be played, Opening and Closing. The first, all against all at a wheel, ending on the threshold of the Copa América carried over to the next year by the coronavirus. And the second, with the participants divided into two groups, similar to the Super League Cup for now truncated.

“This is minute by minute,” insist the football leadership, which tries to adapt to uncertainty.