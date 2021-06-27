What will happen in the second season of ‘Sky Rojo’?

The series is available on Netflix ‘Red Sky’: Tarantinian adventure or misogynistic frivolization?

Whether you liked it or not, the new Netflix series, ‘Sky Rojo’, has said goodbye with a very open ending full of doubts. Series spoilers are coming from here!



In the last chapter, the three protagonists, Coral (Veronica Sanchez), Wendy (Lali Esposito) and Gina (Yani Prado), they were still ready to flee, but not before stealing the safe from Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), the owner of the Las Novias store who has been exploiting them for so long.

In the last moments of the eighth chapter, Coral returned to the club to cajole Romeo. However, he, who has feelings for her, has already found out about her affair with Moses. (Miguel Angel Silvestre). The girl runs into a completely unhinged Romeo, who blames her relationship with her trusted man. The two get into a fight, which ends with Coral trying to revive Romeo, who has been overdosed in the middle of a brawl. To this must be added how the others were: Moisés is buried in his car with kilos of sand on top, due to the trap set by the girls. Also Gina is pregnant, and Wendy has a bullet in her side. Yes, too many issues that deserve to be explained in future chapters.

Release date of ‘Red Sky’, season 2

What was known is that the filming of the second season has already finished. In fact, everything indicates that it was shot after the first one. So we just have to wait for the cutting room to take what it has to take. There are several stories pending release on Netflix Spain this year. This new series Alex Pina Y Esther Martinez Lobato It will have the second season in summer: on July 23, the second installment of chapters arrives on the platform.

Synopsis of ‘Red Sky’, season 2

Given the open outcome that the first season has left us, it is clear how the first episodes of the new season are going to be. How is this brawl between Coral and Romeo going to turn out? How is that shot going to affect Wendy? And what about Moses?

According to Netflix, “Coral, Wendy and Gina will return more united than ever. The roles will change and, now, the hunters will become prey: the girls seek revenge at all costs. Romeo, Moisés and Christian continue trying to catch them, but on the contrary that they begin to have differences and their loyalty begins to suffer “.

Trailer for ‘Red Sky’, season 2

We already have here the official trailer of the second season of ‘Sky Red‘.

Images of ‘Red Sky’, season 2

Netflix has shared a clip with the announcement of the new date. In it, the three protagonists threaten the three male characters from flyers.

In case you’ve been wanting more, you also have for this interview in which the cast talks about how they prepared for the series.

