What will happen in Catalonia after the failure of the second vote to elect president? Calendars, alliances …

The abstention of Junts per Catalunya (JxCat) will ruin the possibility that the Republican candidate Pere Aragonès, current acting vice president of the Generalitat, be elected president in the plenary session that this Tuesday celebrates the second vote in the Parliament of Catalonia.

The post-convergent party has decided the abstention of its 32 deputies also in the second vote, for which it was necessary to have more ‘yes’ than ‘no’. Thus, in the second vote of the full investiture of Pere Aragonès, with which the ERC candidate will not be elected because will have only the 42 formative votes ERC (33) and CUP (9). The 32 of JxCat will abstain and therefore there will be more negative votes from PSC (33), Vox (11), Comuns (8), Cs (6) and PPC (3), in total 61 negative votes.

What will happen now?

As Pere Aragonès was not invested in a second vote, a period of two months opens – counting from this Friday, March 26 – to try again an investiture and, if it were not possible, on May 26 new elections would be automatically called for 54 days later, on July 19

What separates ERC and JxCat?

The conversations held with ERC have not managed to reach coincidences on key points for Junts, such as the role that the Council for the Republic led by the former president who fled in Brussels, Carles puigdemont, within the roadmap of the new Government. From the post-convergent leadership they consider that the Republicans despise the figure of Puigdemont in this Consell.

Another point of disagreement between the two great pro-independence formations is the lack of a sovereign plan B in the event that the dialogue table with the Government on the Catalan question fails. In the statement issued this Thursday, Junts justified their abstention due to the “lack of agreement” with ERC to guarantee a “stable Government.”