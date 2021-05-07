What will happen if you do not accept the terms of use of WhatsApp on May 15?

05/07/2021 at 12:11 CEST

WhatsApp is going to change the user terms and conditions that were being used until very recently. The application was bought a few years ago by Facebook and they promised that everything would stay the same. But it seems that things have changed now and they want our data to be shared through WhatsApp so that Facebook can make use of it. This caused a huge stir among the public, who for the most part saw this change with very bad eyes and many even abandoned the application.

However, WhatsApp posted a deadline in which we will have to accept the new terms yes or yes: May 15. If we do not accept its rules at this time, the application will be practically useless since:

We will not be able to enter the application or read messages from within. We will not be able to send messages. We will be able to receive calls and answer them. Notifications of messages will continue to arrive.

That is, basically we will not be able to use the application. We have two options, either accept them, or go to another competing app, such as Line, Telegram, or WeChat. Of course, although as of May 15 we cannot use the application if we do not accept it, if we think about it for several days and finally accept it, it will also be valid. That date to accept is not exclusive, but it will be when the immobilization of the accounts that do not accept begins.