What will happen if I do not accept the new conditions of use?

But what will actually happen after the user accepts the new privacy policy? And if he dont do it?

If the user accepts the new terms of service, WhatsApp conversations will continue to be encrypted end-to-end. And, furthermore, neither Facebook nor WhatsApp will be able to see these private messages.

However, in case of rejection, although the account will not be deleted, access to some of its main functions will be restricted. What’s more, WhatsApp itself indicates that, for a short time, the user who does not accept the new terms You will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read or send messages from the app. Although we will analyze this problem in more detail in a future section.