What will Fiat up to with the Progetto 363? Don’t worry, you’ll find out very soon …

Stellantis has changed the rules of the game in the automotive sector. Thanks to the union of the FCA and PSA groups, it has become the fourth largest car manufacturer in the world. In addition, another detail that we must highlight is its dominance position in Latin America. This is due to the good reputation that Fiat has built over the years. Therefore, it is not surprising that the brand wants to offer products that its audience likes.

In recent years we have attended a revolution in the Fiat range for Latin America. The birth of the Argo, Cronos and Mobi has been a turning point, especially in aspects such as technology or security. Well, now that the SUV’s they dominate the market and the Toro pickup sells like hotcakes, they dare to launch a new product. It is known as Progetto 363 and here are the last teasers before their official debut.

The Progetto Fiat 363 could be the SUV version of the successful Argo

Just take a look at the photos to realize that this is a dynamic-looking SUV. It is not well appreciated, but the lines that the Fiat design team have chosen are risky and powerful. Especially in the headlight clusters and LED daytime running lights, which have a torn format. This same concept seems to have been transferred to the hood, bumpers and grille, although the darkness of the image prevents us from seeing more details about it.

But there are more elements to highlight. On the one hand we have the new FIAT logo or what looks like generous air intakes in the middle of the bumper. Although this space could also be reserved for the main optics, since the upper ones are intended for daylight. In the background, without much detail, the mirror caps, the roof bars or a small proportion of the rear optics.

Regarding your technique, the Fiat Progetto 363 is under the utmost secrecy. However, some of its details are in the public domain and have their importance. First of all, because it will use the MP1 platform that gives life to the Argo, thus confirming that an SUV version arrives. Second, because under its hood it will have the latest evolution of the gasoline engine 1.0 FireFly Turbo with a power that should be around 130 hp.

All in all, it seems that the younger brother of the Jeep Renegade it won’t take long to be official. Stellantis is a few hours away from presenting it publicly because for this they have chosen the final of Big Brother Brazil 2021. We will have to be very attentive to the steps that Fiat takes with this product. For now, it is planned that it will not leave Latin America, but if its reception is warm it could well cross the ocean to land in Europe. Do not you think?

Source – Fiat – Progetto Fiat 363