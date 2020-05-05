Beyond subsistence for the next few weeks, companies must focus on a medium and long-term plan for recovery, and that includes not losing human talent. For Mauricio Hurtado, managing partner of PwC, recovery plans must be thought of in three dimensions: crisis, stabilization and planning. Read that your business resists the crisis

In addition to cash flow, the revaluation of supply chains and sales channels, human capital is a central part of the contingency plan. In the short term an obvious solution is to cut the workforce to reduce costs, however, in the future the loss of talent will have a negative effect.

“Some companies will have to do it (lose talent), but in the medium and long term not having these trained people implies replacing them and with this an additional cost,” he added.

One risk that companies have is that they only see the brake that they have to do right now and those can be desperate measures without vision, added José Amber, CEO of LDM.

Read Saving and investing, secrets for entrepreneurship

Read How to use my credit card during a crisis, 6 tips

“Many are at risk of going out of business, we are recommending that we have a medium and long-term vision in the disaster recovery plan,” he said.

Ideally, organizations should act immediately to face the crisis without neglecting the strategies they will implement in the medium term and have planning for future contingencies.

“One issue is what decisions I make in the short term to give subsistence to the business and another is what plan I have to attack when this ends to gain a greater share of the market than I have now, if I manage to get ahead as an organization.

During the health emergency, it is recommended that managers meet twice a day to review strategies for the next few hours, days, weeks, and months.

.