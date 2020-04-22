Despite strong opposition from operators, roaming charges will be eliminated as of June 15, 2017 for all European citizens traveling to a member country. However, data consumption will be limited to “reasonable use” and cases of abuse may be sanctioned by minor overcharges.

Purchase of SIM card subject to condition

Operators feared that users would go and buy a SIM card in a state where prices are lower and then use it daily at home. To avoid this situation, the European Commission has introduced the concept of “stable links”. Basically, you will have to live, work or be a student in a country to acquire a SIM card. However, you will not be asked for your papers if you buy one. However, operators will have the right to require supporting documents if they notice that your consumption is regular and excessive abroad.

You will receive a first warning before being overtaxed

The operators’ intervention will be very framed. They will have to observe a four-month observation period and find that the customer has spent more than two out of four months abroad and that they have consumed more outside their country of origin. They will then be forced to send a first warning to allow the subscriber time to recover. If he does not change his behavior, he will then be subject to minor supplements. 0.04 euros per minute for calls, 0.01 euros by SMS and 0.0085 euros by Mbit.

Limited data

However, holders of an unlimited plan or an offer giving access to a lot of data at a low price will not be able to use all their data in another European country. The cap will be set based on the subscription price and the wholesale roaming price paid by the operator. However, this wholesale price will change and has not yet been determined. But what is certain is that French Free Mobile subscribers with their 50 GB for only 19.99 euros should be disadvantaged. No problem, however, to phone and send SMS without restriction.

