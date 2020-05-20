The classic film Blade Runner recorded in 2019 the scene of a city that was mobilized in flying cars, while on the ground the decline to the nick.

cars they cannot yet fly, they have not even passed the fuel age and electric models are something for the elite. “data-reactid =” 13 “> We are 2020 and cars cannot even fly, they have not even overcome the era of Fuel and electric models are for the elite.

new report& nbsp; Experiences Advisory Council by Milla, a group recently made up of stakeholders such as VW, Salesforce, Ford, Spotify and Harman.“data-reactid =” 14 “> With that background, what will the cars of 2030 be like? That answer was intended to be answered by a new investigation by SBD Automotive. Their investigation was included in a new report from the Advisory Council of Experiences by Milla, a group recently formed by stakeholders such as VW, Salesforce, Ford, Spotify and Harman.

How will the cars be in 2030

Let’s see some characteristics that the study highlights:

It predicts that the connectivity of built-in vehicles will grow remarkably from 48% of all new global cars to almost 96% in 2030. Similarly, in 2030, 79% of vehicles shipped worldwide will have L2 autonomy of higher, significantly reducing the risk of accidents through alerts and the discreet performance of the system. 26% of mobility gains will come from new sources, such as on-demand mobility. 24% of all new cars sold by 2030 will be electric. Personal productivity and the ability of drivers to multitask will be improved. Safely. Experiences will be developed that will improve consumers’ physical and digital security, as well as a personalized atmosphere in the vehicle that reduces stress and controls their physical well-being. There will be safe personal connections inside and outside the vehicle, such as sharing locations. routes and arrival time, shared mobility experiences through social media platforms, and more. A fun and enriching mobility experience can be guaranteed, with the ability to consume video and audio entertainment and allow personalized discovery moments They will be cars with more environmental awareness and that provide n New mobility options and green technologies that can decrease the carbon footprint and environmental impact.

A glimpse into the future: what cars will be like in 2030 appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 35 “> The post A glimpse into the future: what cars will be like in the year 2030 appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.