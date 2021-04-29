What will Biden say in his message in Congress?



President Biden will give a speech tonight.

Photo: Al Drago-Pool / Getty Images

President Joe biden He will give his first speech to Congress and although it is not a message from the State of the Union, he will talk about the route his administration takes 100 days after starting it.

“(Tomorrow will be) a hundred days since I took the oath of office, raised my hand from our family Bible, and inherited a nation in crisis. The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War ”, the president will say.

He will seek to talk about what he wants to do, rather than lick the wounds of recent years.

“Now, after just 100 days, I can inform the nation: America is on the move again. Turning danger into possibility. Opportunity crisis. Setback in force “, according to the advance of the speech shared by the White House.

The president will highlight part of the work he has done, his economic and social projects that began with the American Rescue Plan and the challenges that still face.

“Now, I know some of you at home are wondering if these jobs are for you. They feel abandoned and forgotten in a rapidly changing economy. “, will tell. “Independent experts estimate that the American Jobs Plan will add millions of jobs and trillions of dollars in economic growth in the coming years. These are well-paid jobs that cannot be outsourced. “

He adds that almost 90% of the infrastructure jobs that this project would create, if approved by Congress, “do not require a university degree.”

He emphasizes that his proposal is focused on those he considers to be building this country: the middle class.

“The American Employment Plan is a blueprint for building America”, He says. And acknowledge something I’ve always said: Wall Street didn’t build this country. The middle class built this country. And the unions built the middle class ”.

It will also refer to America’s democracy and how it can work for the people.

“We have to show that democracy still works. That our government still works and can deliver results to the people, “he says. “In our first 100 days together, we have acted to restore people’s faith in our democracy to deliver.”

It will reinforce your message about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, to ensure a safe reopening of the country, but also focusing on families and seeking to improve the administration of justice.

“We are vaccinating the nation. We are creating hundreds of thousands of jobs. We are delivering real results that people can see and feel in their own lives. Opening the doors of opportunity. Guaranteeing equity and justice ”.

The message will be at 9:00 pm and you can tune in on social networks and the channel Youtube of the White House, as well as the main television networks and the free system C-SPAN.