Alberto Fernández, Axel Kicillof and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta They did not wait for the meeting to end to resolve that the announcement of the entry to a again very strict phase of quarantine should wait until Friday, due to the delicacy of the message and the coordination of measures that, in the previous one, were already presented as of complex implementation.

Is that the President, the Governor and the Head of Government face the most crucial announcement since the start of the pandemic: the turning back after a hundred days of confinement, social fatigue and economic crisis and before an eventual saturation of the health system, which this Thursday reached 54% occupancy of therapy beds in the AMBA. A time bomb that, poorly communicated, can explode at any time and question the authority of the three rulers.

In that sense, Fernández, Kicillof and Rodríguez resolved that tomorrow’s announcement will be recorded around noon and that the strict quarantine will begin on Wednesday 1. They will use Monday and Tuesday of next week to raise awareness about the implementation of the new-old measures.

The head of state, in fact, asked for prudence in the leaks of those who had been transferred until this Friday in order to avoid stirring up bad humor and anxiety in society.

As this newspaper published in the last hours, Fernández, Kicillof and Rodríguez Larreta resolved, after more than three hours of meeting in Olivos, that the shops that will remain open from next week will be only the essential ones – that is, supermarkets , warehouses and pharmacies, among others-, that outdoor activity in the City will no longer be allowed, that minors can go out on weekends, as now, and that there will be very strong restrictions on public transport, reserved only for essential workers, such as health or security personnel.

At the last minute, there was still a heated debate on the limitations on public transport for buses and trains.

This strict stage of isolation will last, in principle, for at least two weeks. Tomorrow’s announcement will seek to be specific at that point. To give certainty of beginning and closing of the confinement.

« There are no points of discord, » he dramatized Infobae one of the collaborators of the three rulers while waiting, in an adjoining room, news about the summit, which took place in the office of the President of the headquarters building of the Quinta de Olivos.

After 20, some collaborators from Nación and the two jurisdictions joined, such as Ginés González García, Carla Vizzotti, Vilma Ibarra, Carlos Bianco and Santilli. They werent, strikingly, the ministers Mario Meoni, Juan José Méndez and Alejo Supply, of Transporte de Nación, Ciudad y Provincia, respectively. The most discussed item.

In the previous one, the Buenosairean governor had been the main promoter of advancing in a much stricter stage of isolation to try to contain the advance of the coronavirus in Greater Buenos Aires. « We have to close everything, » he repeated in recent days. On Wednesday afternoon, Kicillof devoted almost all of his agenda to obtaining via Zoom the political endorsement of the mayors of the conurbano. In this sense, prepare a provincial staging together with some of the communal chiefs when it is your turn to give the details of the new phase of confinement in the Province.

When Rodríguez Larreta arrived in Olivos with Diego Santilli, after 5:00 p.m., the President had already received the health advice of specialists who have been advising him since mid-March to restrict mobility as much as possible to contain the spread of the virus. The head of government had already decided, on Wednesday night, that he would only press for the continuation of outings for minors on weekends.

Despite the insistence of a sector of his cabinet, led by the ministers José Luis Giusti and Martín Mura, of Economic Development and Finance, respectively, the head of Government did not present any greater resistance to lowering the shutters of businesses that reopened averaging quarantine. The concern was about the level of compliance with the measures.