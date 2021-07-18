What will be the future of the relationship between Loki and Sylvie?

The latest chapter of Loki is now available on Disney + and leaves many unknowns for the second season (Spoilers notice)

As Marvel Studios moves into season two of Loki, there may or may not be a happy ending for the two protagonists of the series: Tom Hiddleston’s God of Deception and Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie. According to Kate Herron, the director behind the six episodes of Loki’s first season, the kiss shared between the two in the final moments of the season may have been goodbye.

“I feel like that kiss is a goodbye from Sylvie. And it is painful. She’s grabbing the TemPad, but I don’t think it’s not a serious kiss for her, ”Herron recently told Collider. “I think it’s like, ‘Goodbye, but I have to accomplish the mission.’ And I think, for me, I always think about where he is emotionally. It’s almost where Loki was in Thor. It’s driven by pain, revenge, and anger, and our Loki has gone beyond that, now. He’s on a very different path, and he’s obviously done a lot of self-reflection and self-healing, his therapy with Mobius ”.

It is this path, Herron added, that will further separate Loki and Sylvie. Now, Loki finds himself in a whole new reality, and Sylvie is trapped at the end of all time as the multiverse opens up around here.

“I think that was also very important to me with Loki in the time theater,” Herron added. “When it lands there, it’s like everyone feels after a breakup or something like that when your heart breaks. But I think what was so important to me was that our Loki had been on that journey, and now he is much stronger than when he started. “

She concluded: “That’s why I wanted to film that take that way, that we stay with him, but you see it as rewarded, and that Loki always survives, and that he says, ‘Okay, that was terrible, but I I’m very strong and I’m going to get through this. ‘ I think it was very important to show it. But how they meet again, what will come of them, that would be a question for the scriptwriters. But yeah, I feel like Sylvie has a great journey to go, similar to our Loki, in terms of where he is, at least right now. “

You can now watch the full first season of Loki on Disney +. If you are still registered with Disney +, you can try it here.