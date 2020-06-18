We are in a time of change and transformation in every way, as a society, at a family, personal and professional level. In this re-thinking and rethinking strategies, marketers must be very open to new concepts and digital activities that make us achieve the proposed results.

So will this new digital modality be the new way in which we will organize events and exhibitions?

Reviewing some current comments from experts on the subject I found several very valuable, such as:

According to Oscar Cerezales, Global Executive President of MCI’s Corporate Division, there are three uncertainties that will influence how corporate meetings will recover:

Duration of the crisis.

If companies (that organize corporate meetings) are going to invest more or less money in marketing, which will influence the number of events that they will organize.

If in the future, these investments in marketing will be destined to face-to-face events or events developed in the digital world

Another study by The 614 Group, which does Marketing Dive, says that « 51% of marketers believe that virtual events will continue to exist despite the end of the crisis, only 19% believe that it will return to its usual levels. »

What is a fact is that all these data and studies are only predictions since none of us had experienced a similar situation.

However, the issue of the economy will be an important trigger, since in 2019 the data on the economic spill of this industry was 1.8 percent of the national GDP, according to Miguel Torruco Marqués, head of the Ministry of Tourism in Mexico. What for this 2020 has represented losses that have not yet been calculated.

What we have to focus on as marketers is to be clear about the objectives of our events and analyze in more detail how we can achieve our objectives by doing hybrid events, that is, some virtual and others face-to-face, because what is a fact is that digitization is here to stay, but the trust that is generated face to face nothing can replace it hence the great opportunity we have in the corporate events industry.

What do you think?

