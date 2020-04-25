The character of Susana Distancia, created during this time of coronavirus to prevent more infections in Mexico, invited the boys and girls of the country to “ask the doctor Hugo López Gatell on COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health announced that López-Gatell He will dedicate his conference to solve the doubts that frighten the smallest of the home on April 30, Children’s Day.

What does the dynamics consist of?

The material that the health agency will consider, will be based on the most frequently asked questions on the topic of coronavirus, a disease that in Mexico has left 12,872 infected and 1,221 deceased until the early hours of this Saturday.

It should be noted that on the day of the López-Gatell conference, there will be no report of contagion cases for the media and it will only be published by the agency to consult the data.

How to celebrate children from home

Mexican families should get the best ideas to celebrate the little ones at home, despite the coronavirus contingency, and here is a list of some activities.

Board games or dexterity are a good way of entertainment for the whole family, in addition to helping the child to be happy.

If the weather permits, another fun option for children may be playing with an inflatable pool or large tub.

You can also set a table with sweets or nutritious food to pamper them, depending on the taste of each family.

There are a variety of songs that parents can sing and play with the children. Classic melodies like:

“Let’s play in the forest”, “the viper of the sea”, “ivory statues”, “even and odd”, among others.

A healthy coexistence can be achieved with the help of traditional desserts, since there are very simple recipes that parents can consult or ask a family member, such as: preparing cake, gelatin, rice pudding, strawberries with cream, hot cakes, among others.

Hiding and looking for things inside the home is an activity that exercises all parts of the body. The important thing is to move around the house and select difficult places to store lost objects.