What will be mandatory in cars registered by the DGT

All vehicles registered by the DGT will have to be deregistered at an Authorized Treatment Center.

April 14, 2021 (1:50 PM CET)

What will be mandatory in new vehicles registered by the DGT

Approval to Royal Decree that contemplates that all vehicles capable of being registered by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), not just cars, they will have to be discharged from an Authorized Treatment Center (CAT). This document, proposed by the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, has just been approved by the Council of Ministers and allows modifying the General Vehicle Regulations of 1998.

This initiative is in line with the Spanish Circular Economy Strategy, “España Circular 2030”, which seeks to promote a new model of production and consumption in which the value of products, materials and resources is maintained in the economy for as long as possible. The intention is reduce national consumption of materials by 30% and waste generation by 15% compared to 2010 throughout this decade.

It also coincides with the approval of the Plan Moves III, two measures that take into account the removal and scrapping of vehicles that are replaced by those acquired with the support of this plan, which facilitates the correct management of the waste removed.

This new norm will apply to any vehicle, not just carsIn other words, any vehicle capable of being registered with the DGT will be deregistered from a CAT at the end of its useful life.

In the case of those CAT that treat electric and hybrid vehicles, especially for the extraction of batteries, must have professionals with a specific qualification.