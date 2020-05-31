Palmeiras coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo reiterated that football should not be played again in Brazil as long as the situation with the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The coach alviverde contested the speech of the president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, who said that the sport should be an example when following safety protocols. Luxembourg even cited the possibility that a player he commands may have been infected in an asymptomatic case.

“In football, people are forcing a situation for football to serve as an example. An example of what? A thousand people are dying a day, what will it serve as an example of? Nothing. It has to be an example of a positive thing. It cannot to have privileges for A, B or C, to return to the South, but not to return to the North, Northeast, Southeast … Either for everyone or not for everyone, because we will all suffer losses “, said Luxemburg during an interview with Rádio Bandeirantes.

“What worries me, with the experience and experience I have, seeing politics and things that happen, I have no doubt that 80% of the Brazilian population will contract the virus, because it continues to spread. I have no doubt that there is a player of mine who he has the virus, he was asymptomatic, he did not feel anything and he is already immune. When we return, with 100% certainty, many will be contaminated. And how are we going to do it? “, asked the coach Alvarez.

In Brazil, the Carioca Championship seems to be the closest to return, with the approval of the government and the city hall, in addition to the support of Flamengo and Vasco. Botafogo and Fluminense are fiercely opposed to the tournament. In São Paulo, clubs and federations agree that it is not yet time to resume football.

Luxembourg said it was necessary to be more sure of safety before football returns. “It is an obligation to have a better study so that not only football, but all sectors return. People will be contaminated, there is no way, the virus is there in every corner. Football will come back, but what has what can be done to minimize contamination? There are a lot of people standing still, they could make important decisions for returning to work, in all groups, not to be in such a complicated reality “, said the coach.

Palmeiras has passed a training schedule for athletes to perform at home, assisted by the coaching staff. The club has already purchased tests of covid-19 to be prepared for when the training can be carried out in person, but maintains the attitude of waiting for the release of health agencies.

“The president’s order is to wait for the health agencies that send him to decide to return. Palmeiras is already fully organized. If he returns tomorrow, he already has planning, with distance and everything prepared. But we need the order, and I don’t see why to anticipate this return. If the president decides to go back and we all decide that he has to go back, we will go back, without any problem “, concluded Luxembourg.

