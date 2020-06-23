Apple silicone has been the most important announcement of the keynote of WWDC 2020, the annual Conference with Apple developers that this time and for the first time, takes place this week in a virtual way due to the COVID pandemic.

Almost a decade ago we have been talking about the possibility that Apple will use its own processors in its personal computers. Almost since he bet on that strategy for the launch of the original iPhone and the rest of his mobile devices. The success has been complete. Apple has achieved what it was looking for, avoiding dependence on external technology; maximum control to integrate software and hardware and also cost savings.

Finally Apple silicone has arrived in «a historic day for Mac » as Tim Cook stated in the ad. Given the position and influence of the Cupertino firm on global technology, we expect consequences across the industry and at multiple levels. We put you in a situation of what it can mean.

What is Apple silicone?

A hardware program that will replace Intel x86 processors used on Macs with a new architecture Although it has not been mentioned, it will correspond to ARM in complete safety. Apple will specifically design its own developments for Mac in the same way that it does with its mobile devices and will commission its manufacture to a “neutral” company such as the foundrie TSMC or the same Samsung that in semiconductors has great technological and production capacity.

The program will run for a period of two years until it is completed in a transition that we assume is similar to that made by Apple years ago from Power PCs to Intel developments. It will affect the line of Mac laptops and also desktop, with the first models (surely a lightweight laptop or AIO) available in late 2020.

Why ARM?

Apple has a vast experience with ARM and long before the launch of iPhone. An RISC-based architecture that began development in the early 1980s by Acorn Computer and in whose development Apple got involved Soon after and in fact, an ARM6 was the engine of the PDA, Apple Newton. Acorn feared that the involvement of a hardware producer like Apple would pull back the rest of the manufacturers to use their developments and it was when he decided to create a new company called Advanced RISC Machines (ARM) in charge of product design of this architecture.

ARM licenses its developments to hundreds of manufacturers and Apple is one of the main ones. Under that license, it designs its own chipsets for Apple A series mobile devices and a derivative of these, it will be the first to be produced for Macs. Assuming full integration with software and high values ​​of capabilities such as autonomy, doubts arise from their performance.

Apple engineers have done wonders with their own designs, but it has little to do with a smartwatch where an ARM is ideal, with a workstation like Mac Pro that is now powered by the most powerful Intel Core and Xeon. More doubts still arise about the performance of the GPU. Apple says it will guarantee scalable performance, but we don’t see how to run at a high level (for example third-party CAD / CAM applications) on an ARM SoC when you now need professional dedicated graphics. An unexplored terrain that Apple will have to travel. Perhaps excluding some of its computers such as the Mac Pro from Apple Silicon.

What will happen to Intel?

Apple has been a preferred partner of Intel since you made the last transition on Mac from Power PCs. Furthermore, until recently Mac computers debuted the new Intel platforms. This ended long ago and although Apple will continue to use Intel processors in the current transition, it is clear that they are not part of the future that they have designed in Cupertino.

Recall that Intel offered Apple a blank check to use its processors on the original iPhone and has then continued to try it if it succeeded on several occasions. And surely it could have changed the course of history. Not only is it because of Apple’s bid for ARM, but Intel today is completely out of the mobile device business.

Intel’s presence in personal computers is infinitely superior and in the short term it is not in danger, but the announcement of the Apple silicone does not come at a good time. Intel is at a delicate moment pressured by the complications of the 10nm transition that AMD has conveniently capitalized on with its Ryzen. It is not the same market as that of smartphones, but, What if Apple is successful and the rest of the manufacturers follow its strategy betting on ARM on PCs?

Will it have the support of the developers?

Apple silicone will favor the development of applications for the Apple ecosystem. The company has promised to convert existing mobile applications to Mac easily and in no time with Xcode 12, a solution that offers native compilers, editors, and debugging tools. Also, Using the Universal 2 application binaries, developers will be able to create a single application that will run on new ARM Macs and also on current (or future) Intel-based Macs.

In addition to facilitate application conversion For native execution, Rosetta 2 virtualization technology will allow developers to move existing applications for iOS and iPadOS to new Mac without modification. Linux can also be run. Apple supports its developers like few others and support for Apple silicone has already begun.

The program provides access to documentation, forum support, beta versions of macOS Big Sur and Xcode 12, and includes the limited use of a DTK, which will allow developers to build and test their applications. This DTK, which must be returned to Apple at the end of the program, consists of a special Mac mini that includes an A12Z Bionic SoC, 16 Gbytes of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Developers can order the program at developer.apple.com for a total cost of $ 500.

No doubt, have a common architecture for all Apple products It will make it much easier for developers to write and optimize software for the entire ecosystem. Apple will be able to control it even more, perhaps in the future with an operating system for all its devices and have the advantage of managing a single common application store for all of them. If the App Store is the most profitable store on the planet, imagine …

Goodbye to Hackintosh?

Hackintosh is the technique of creating Mac clones. Or what is the same, personal computers not made by Apple capable of natively running macOS operating systems. Since Apple does not license its operating systems to third parties, it is the only way to use macOS without having to buy one of your Mac.

Since Apple changed the architecture of its computers from Power PC to Intel, the task of building Mac clones has been greatly facilitated. Today, although some media and users mistakenly separate a PC from a Mac, understanding that the former can only use Windows, a Mac is still a PC, very similar to the one we can buy or create with Windows and Linux, although it is personalized, integrated and optimized by Apple.

If this technique is complicated in itself, with Apple silicon the situation is going to be extremely complicated. Choosing components in Hackintosh is absolutely essential to creating functional Mac clones, and switching from Intel to Mac can be a goodbye to this technique.

Will Apple achieve what Microsoft has failed?

Microsoft tried eight years ago with Surface RT the same thing that Apple starts now. It did not succeed, although it gave rise to the opening of its own line of Surface hardware, this one did successfully. Recently, “Windows over ARM” has been a new attempt to bring this architecture to personal computers with the Microsoft operating system. It has not worked either. Performance and application execution problems (the lack of Win32) have penalized it and right now it is an unknown, although Microsoft is still trying with the Surface Pro X.

The differences of Microsoft and Apple in this field are sidereal, for two reasons. The Windows ecosystem is gigantic in hardware compared to Apple’s and it also has full control of it. In addition, the number of applications for Mac OS is much less than that of Windows. To close the loop, Apple’s experience with ARM is far superior to that of other companies, and software integration is something it has been doing successfully for the past few decades. It is true that a smartphone is not the same as a workstation, as we have discussed.

It’s up to you to participate. What do you think of this Apple silicone? Is it a natural movement in the search for your own designs, independence and total control? What repercussions will it have for Intel and in general for the x86 architecture? Will Apple get the support of developers, the fundamental nucleus for the success of any new platform? Will Apple limit itself to using ARM on light notebooks or will it dare with workstations like Mac Pro?