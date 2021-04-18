What Whole Grains Accelerate Weight Loss?

Today we all want to eat healthier, it is well known that it is the key to long-term weight loss, prevent chronic diseases and improve life expectancy. Therefore the main challenge is learning to select the most nutrient dense foods and whole grains are a great alternative. They shine for their high fiber content, are low in calories, have great satiating power, improve the digestive process and help stabilize blood sugar levels. They are considered one of the best sources of complex and healthy carbohydrates, therefore they play an important role in weight loss.

Whole cereals are popularly known as whole grains, they are characterized by being a whole and unprocessed food; In other words, they are grains that keep the three most important parts intact: bran, germ and the endosperm. To a large extent, its bran content is the factor responsible for its high fiber content and that is why whole grains will always be healthier, to be more exact they are between 3 and 5 times richer in fiber and other essential nutrients. In addition, whole grains are rich in phytochemicals, among which phytoestrogens and antioxidants stand out, which give them great therapeutic properties. The truth is that every day more references come to light that associate the consumption of whole grains, with great benefits to combat chronic diseases. According to a study carried out by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine: consuming 28 grams of whole grains per day reduces mortality from cardiovascular disease by 9% and total mortality by up to 5%.

Nutritionist experts specifically recommend integrating the consumption of whole grains as part of a balanced diet focused on weight loss. They are the perfect complement to increase fiber consumption, fight inflammation, improve the digestive process and purify the body. Based on this, one of the most recurrent questions is What are the best whole grains for weight loss? Keep reading to know the variants that simply cannot be missing in your daily diet.

1. Barley

Barley is one of the oldest whole grains on record. It stands out for being a food of great gastronomic and nutritional possibilitiesIt is also the basic ingredient of our beloved beer. It stands out for its content in trace elements, among which selenium, zinc, manganese and copper stand out, which make it the ideal food to combat anemia and various nutritional deficiencies. In addition, barley is rich in several vitamins of group B (B1, B3 and B6). Although it does not have as much protein as wheat, its contribution is approximately 10% of its composition. Another very important factor is its content in soluble fiber rich in beta-glucans, which is associated with the prevention of cardiovascular and chronic diseases such as obesity. It is very versatile and available in flour form, it is recommended to go for hulled barley as it is the unprocessed and nutritionally superior counterpart.

Barley water. / Photo: Shuttersock

2. Millet

Millet is a cereal that stands out for its high protein value and, above all, in carbohydrates. Therefore, it is a highly energetic food, especially recommended for athletes and people who perform high physical activity. It is considered one of the superfoods of the moment and is related to a high content of vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, iron and fiber. It is a gluten-free grain that occupies a prominent place in the world of nutrition, for its known benefits against diabetes and anemia. On the other hand, millet is very rich in fiber, necessary to regulate intestinal transit and prevent constipation. It also accelerates weight loss thanks to its alkalizing effects, which regulate the PH of the body and eliminate toxins.

Son. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Brown rice

Brown rice is simply the perfect option for people looking for a healthy carbohydrate alternative, also for those who are interested in reducing the consumption of starches and want to lose weight. Brown rice is one of the best sources of complex carbohydrates, as well as phytic acid and polyphenols, all of which help regulate high blood glucose levels. It is also a very complete food, rich in dietary fiber with great satiating power and that promotes weight loss without experiencing excessive hunger and cravings. Another genius is that brown rice benefits digestion and speeds up intestinal transit, which makes the elimination of waste much easier. On the other hand, it is rich in other nutrients such as vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, and it is a food very rich in energy.

Integral rice. / Photo: Pixabay

4. Quinoa

One of the best protein-rich whole grains to lose weight is quinoa, as well as being incredibly versatile and satiating. According to information released by the USDA, a 100 gram serving contains 14g of protein, as well as 7g of fiber. Everything you need to lose weight! Cooked quinoa can be included in salads, it goes great with sautéed vegetables and grilled meats. It is a cholesterol-free food grain with a low glycemic index and is the favorite alternative for people who are looking to lose weight without losing muscle mass (in fact, in combination with physical activity it helps to increase it). Experts recommend consuming it in addition to cruciferous and green leafy vegetables that stand out for their high fiber content and are very low in calories.

Quinoa. / Photo: Shutterstock

5. Oats

We cannot leave without talking about the queen of cereals: oats. It is considered one of the most valued and consumed superfoods today, not in vain it is part of all kinds of nutrition trends focused on improving health and body weight. It stands out for its content in proteins of vegetable origin, essential minerals and of course fiber. It is incredibly satisfying, accessible and versatile, so it lends itself to creating all kinds of sweet and savory preparations. It benefits digestion, it is highly purifying, it is full of energy and it accelerates the metabolism. It is also one of the most recommended foods to improve cardiovascular health and regulate blood sugar.

Oatmeal. / Photo: Shutterstock

