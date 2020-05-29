It is no coincidence that when you enter a social network or streaming service -such as Twitch-, you see people broadcasting some of the games that you will see below.

Because something that GamStat ensures, is its ability to collect trophies via API from both Playstation Network and Xbox users. With this, they ensure that they can see the monthly number of players, as well as other charts.

Most played on PSN

Grand Theft Auto V is the lord and master of titles for the Asian console. With 7.8 million players counted on this platform alone between April 24 and May 24, the Rockstar Games title keeps its fans active with activities and offers almost every week.

The Battle Royale mode has given an unprecedented life to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), which stands at 6 million users detected by Gamstat. With 5.2 million players, the sport king has his fans captive in the title of EA Sports, FIFA 20

Who are the 10 titles with the most players from April 24 to May 24? I share them without further ado.

Something that clearly does not represent the same reality of Xbox players. Here you will see why I tell you.

And on Xbox?

Gamstat assures that it not only has the Playstation titles, but also, collects the Xbox trophies to generate its list. And here we realize part of the differences that users of the American console have with its Japanese competitor.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has no fewer than 14.9 million players, closely followed by Fortnite, with 14.8 million gamers over the past month. Minecraft also reaches the barrier of 14 million players on the Microsoft platform, followed by a GTA whose player numbers reach 12 million.

What are the 10 titles with the most active audience on Xbox? I show you below.

And you, are you spending your buttons on any of these titles? Personally, the closing of the third season in COD: Warzone has me motivated with its daily missions.

