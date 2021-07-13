What were Anitta and Ronaldinho doing together in Miami?

Anitta, Ronaldinho and other celebrities gathered at the LIV nightclub in Miami where everyone present had an epic night.

Anitta and Ronaldinho coincided at a party that has once again highlighted the splendor of Miami’s nightlife. The singer and the soccer star had fun with other stars such as Sofia Jamora, Ovi, Nengo Flow and Natanael Cano, among other celebrities.

It seems that after a year of isolation and few events, celebrities are now happier to see each other than ever before, since a few days ago, Ronaldinho was also seen in Miami with Paul Pogba of Manchester United, Paulo Dybala of Juventus and Blaise Matuidi of Inter Miami.

The Brazilian star has a lot to celebrate, as his Hall of Fame entry is fairly close. If all goes well, in November this year, the footballer will receive this honor.

For her part, Anitta is on tour in the United States and it was fortunate that she met her compatriot at the Miami nightclub; Between music and dancing, it seems that both had a lot of fun, as they shared photos on social media and even dedicated a couple of messages on Instagram.