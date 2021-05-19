What went wrong with Windows 10X, the lightweight, dual-screen operating system that wanted to stand up to Chrome OS

In October 2019 Microsoft gave the surprise and advertised Windows 10X, a very special version of Windows 10 that was intended for dual screen devices and that it was going to be the absolute protagonist in the promising Surface Neo that the company also announced in those days.

That ambitious announcement has now been left in borage water, and after previous rumors Microsoft confirmed yesterday that it was abandoning the development of Windows 10X. The company has not made the reasons for that decision too clear, but everything indicates that the idea

Much ado about nothing and finally nothing

The announcement of the Surface Neo and Windows 10X was accompanied by a third announcement that was also striking: that of the Surface Duo, an Android-based dual-screen mobile that nevertheless ended up having a limited route. Maybe that was the first sign that something was wrong with that ambitious conception, because the company stopped promoting the product and the future of both the device and the updates to future versions of Android is uncertain.

With Surface Neo and Windows 10X the aspiration was even greater, and the screenshots of the operating system showed interesting ideas that they simplified the interface and made it more modern and lightweight.

In Redmond they wanted to show how this double screen could be really useful, but although initially this operating system was going to be used for these types of devices, in May 2020 Microsoft ended up deciding that the development would begin to be deployed on devices with a single screen in the style of the touchscreen laptops we already know today. The project was losing strength.

A year later the idea has completely deflated. Microsoft announced yesterday that it was canceling the development of Windows 10X and that instead it would take advantage of the advances made in that operating system to improve various areas of the current Windows 10. What happened?

Retreat on time is a victory?

In its statement yesterday Microsoft explained how “after a year of exploration and conversations with customers, we realized that the technology in Windows 10X could be useful in more ways and serve more customers than we initially imagined. We concluded that 10X technology should not be limited to a subset of customers“.

That message suggests that Microsoft’s proposal could be a kind of order to the manufacturers to jump on the dual screen bandwagon. It seemed that some would certainly sign up, but when they did not, Microsoft decided to cancel the project, seeing that its path could be very limited.

It is likely that if that was the idea, Microsoft would have backed down by another important factor: devices with a dual screen (flexible or not) do not work. The attempts of Samsung, Huawei or Motorola have not succeeded in succeeding in the market, and neither have LG’s proposals, which for example with their LG G8X proposed that dual screen as a removable option.

It seemed that certainly Windows 10X could be interesting for those ambitious dual screen devices, but also as a rival for a Chrome OS that continues to gain market share. Like the latter, Windows 10X was conceived as a lighter and simpler system in which the applications had to run maximized and in which theoretically there would also be a strong progressive web applications (PWA) component.

The truth is that that ambition is now stopped, and here Microsoft returns to retreat as it did with Windows Phone and especially with its UWP universal applications strategy. It is a real shame, but it is probably the correct decision in light of events.

That does not mean that the work and the advances that have been made in Windows 10X fall on deaf ears. Some have already made it to Windows 10 and others will do so in the future, especially when it comes to those visual interface improvements expected for the big fall update, codenamed Sun Valley.

Microsoft also has an interesting opportunity within reach: it seems that the leap from Macs to M1 chips with ARM architecture you will see its counterpart on computers with the Windows 10 operating system for ARM. If the company takes advantage of that segment as it seems, we could see how in effect we have Windows 10 for a while.