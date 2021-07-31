What weather is expected in Hungary for Saturday and Sunday?

Will it rain in Budapest, Hungary? It is a question that many Formula 1 fans are asking after several teams pointed out the possibility of rainfall at least on Saturday, when the third free practice session and qualifying are played.

The even middle area of ​​the grill looks to the sky and especially Ferrari Y McLaren, who suffered from the heat on Friday, are confident that the thermometers will drop and a rain will arrive that, in theory, would help them not only to regain their form but also, who knows, perhaps to get closer to the best teams.

We turned to AccuWeather, which was the official weather supplier for Formula 1, to try to get the clearest data on the forecast. Budapest It is on orange alert due to high temperatures, although it is true that as of Saturday they will drop.

Will it rain on Saturday at the Hungaroring? Will it rain in qualifying for the Hungarian GP?

Although there is a risk of thunderstorms from the early hours of the morning, the highest percentage of probability of rain does not coincide with the third practice session. The FP3 of the Hungarian GP starts at twelve in the morning, and only partially sunny skies are expected at that time with a 47% probability of precipitation.

Temperatures are expected to drop for FP3 to 26ºC (with a thermal sensation of 31º), although facing 1:00 p.m., that is, as the end of the third practice session approaches, the risk of rain rises up to 51% and there is talk of mostly cloudy skies with showers.

And something similar happens with the classification of the Hungaroring. It starts at 3:00 p.m., when the forecasts are for clouds and clear with a 47% risk of rain. But during that hour the probability increases to 51%, will there be a Q3 in the wet? The temperatures in the classification will be around 29ºC, which is still lower than what was suffered on Friday.

And will there be rain in the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP race?

On Sunday, in Budapest, the temperatures will rise again, and the race is expected to start with the thermometers reading about 33 Cº, with a forecast of clouds and clearings. The threat of rain will still be there, with a risk of 47%, although as the race progresses the risk is reduced, with 40% after the first hour, at 4:00 p.m.

Of course, if we look at the forecast on Sunday morning, at 2:00 p.m., an hour before the race, thunderstorms are expected that could wet the track. Neither Formula 3 nor the W Series have races at that time, but there are Drivers Parades by truck and a military parade with planes half an hour before the start, which could help in case it is necessary to dry the asphalt.

Therefore … the option is there, but everything seems to indicate that we will want to see a Hungarian GP in the rain.

