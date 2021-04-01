“What we see on the grass is close to what we want”

04/01/2021

On at 20:58 CEST

EFE

The Espanyol coach, Vicente Moreno, affirmed after the win against Fuenlabrada at the RCDE Stadium (4-0), that what is seen “on the pitch” is a football that “approaches” the idea of ​​the coaching staff and This brings “joy” to the team.

“We are in a good moment and this result is accompanied by very good feelings. We have beaten a team that has just defeated Mallorca and Leganés. We have been superior at the beginning and we have caused what has come later, “the Blue and White coach was honest.

In this sense, the Valencian coach pointed out that Espanyol’s intention is to always sign the same match start. “We should always try to make the start we made today. It is the way for everyone to see what we want. We seek to please our fans and that they are happy, “he stressed.