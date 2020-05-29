Bleak figures after 90 days of pandemic in Latin America 4:06

. – Dr. Megan Ranney spent the past week testifying before the United States Congress about the coronavirus.

After Ranney took to Twitter on Sunday a series of posts on the subject that many found extremely helpful and informative, CNN interviewed the emergency doctor and associate professor of Emergency Medicine at Brown University.

This is what she says we know, and what we don’t know yet, about covid-19. The following interview, conducted through Twitter, has been slightly edited.

What we still don’t know about the covid-19

We don’t know how it “exactly” spreads. How come we don’t know? Do we need more time to solve it?

There is conflicting information about whether the virus spreads like a spray (like measles) or a gout (like the flu). There is also conflicting information about how long it lives on surfaces and whether it is spread by human waste. We also don’t know if cats can pass it on to us 🙂

What does it take to discover all that information? To get a concrete idea of ​​how it is transmitted and how long it lasts on surfaces.

Honestly, we need more good laboratory studies! Just observing that the virus is “there” does not mean that it is “infectious”.

Silly question: What is the difference between the virus being there and being infectious?

We can detect it … but it is possible that it cannot make anyone sick, it could be a dead virus.

It’s summer and we’ve seen some of the studies that make scientists / researchers sound the alarm about HVAC systems that could potentially spread the virus. Do we know for sure that these systems are spreading the virus or is it also something that needs further study?

Big question. There are several studies that show that air flow changes transmission patterns within a restaurant or building, but you are not sure that it will spread “through” the air conditioning system. Instead, it is likely due to air blowing virus droplets (or sprays) in certain places.

Is that why it is so important not to be in a small space with a group of people?

It is important not to be in a contained space with a group of people because the virus is “stuck” if it is inside!

Imagine spraying something stinky in a closed box, compared to spraying it outside … you would smell it much longer, and much stronger, in the closed box, compared to the outside.

He also mentioned that we do not know the actual death rate of the virus. Why does that happen? And what will help us determine it?

We still don’t know how many people have been infected due to delays in testing. Without knowing the denominator (the number of people infected), it is impossible to know the mortality rate (which is the number of people who die, divided by the number of people infected).

Importantly, the case fatality rate probably differs for different populations. So, for example, it will certainly be higher for the elderly than for the young.

Do we know if there is any risk of the virus being spread by cigarette or steam / steam smoke?

Big question: I haven’t seen any study of that. However, we know that current smokers have an increased risk of serious illness and death.

Do we need more time to study the virus? Or is there also the problem that science is simply not there? As if we didn’t have the skills or the knowledge to do certain things?

It is not a lack of skills or knowledge: it is (a) time and (b) funding to make sure the research is done well.

Also, many of the things that are published right now are published as a “preprint,” meaning that they have not yet been reviewed by other scientists. Which means we need to be more careful how we read it: some (are) a little less reliable than others.

So the time to do it is not something we can change. But the financing does! Is more funding being provided? Or do you need to put more money into it? And how are the universities / research institutions that are investigating this? How are you handling confinement or social distancing? Is this hampering the investigation?

Yes, more funding is being provided … but social distancing has made it more difficult, especially for clinical research. Most universities temporarily suspended or dramatically reduced their research due to covid-19, due to lack of personal protective equipment and concerns about the infection.

And … I would highlight that covid-19 influences research on many other things. So it’s about overall funding for mental health, for cancer, for injury patterns, not ONLY for covid-19.

What is the danger in “prepress”? Rather, why do scientists need to review it?

Peer review detects unintentional errors, problems with analysis, and unsubstantiated conclusions. It generally results in stronger and more reliable posts.

The peer review will help clarify which treatments appear to be working and which appear to be doing more harm than good (i.e., antimalarial drugs). And that’s another thing we don’t know. If those drugs are doing more harm than good, right?

We still don’t fully know which drugs work and for whom.

There are some very promising trials and there are some promising basic science studies. It is essential for us to balance potential risk with potential benefit. … good scientific trials help us do that.

And we also don’t know how long people transmit viruses, and if they can be reinfected, right? And we really don’t know the long-term effects that some people can have from having the virus.

Correct on both counts. We do not believe that people are likely to be reinfected in the short term (for example, 1-2 months), but we do not know in the long term.

Is there anything else that we don’t know that you really stand out or that you think hasn’t received enough attention?

I think talking about the long-term consequences is important. We don’t know what happens to you if you had covid and improvements. We are seeing some early signs that it can damage your lungs and brain in the long run, but we just don’t know.

What we know about the covid-19

We know the genome of the virus. Why is that important?

Because it helps us a) identify if and when it mutates, (b) track its spread (c) identify treatments and vaccines (because we focus on specific virus targets).

You mentioned in your Twitter thread that we know how to fight this: if we do more testing, we keep better track of the contact that isolates and identifies exposed and sick people, and we get better PPE, we don’t have to distance ourselves that much. Why is that?

We have to distance ourselves to prevent transmission. We are currently trying to distance ourselves from “almost everyone” because we do not know who could be infected. But if we know exactly who is sick and if those people remain isolated from others, then the rest of us can take care of our affairs without worry.

Do we know that people in the parks / on the beach are safe from contracting the virus? People who do not wear face masks on the beach, but can practice physical distance, are they okay and not in a high-risk situation?

Being in parks / on the beach, there is a risk gradient. Being outside is less of a risk than being inside, because the virus dissipates. It is “possible” to get infected if you are downwind from someone who is sick, but it is unlikely. (I will return to my previous analogy about a strong odor. If you are on the beach and someone sprays a perfume, you will not smell it at all, or you could smell it for a very short period of time. you’ll smell for a while)

So if we know who is sick and not in the general population / interacting with others, we can relax the physical distance… can close families / groups of friends get together, within reason?

Right! BUT it is also important to perform random testing of asymptomatic people, because (a) people may be infectious before they have symptoms, and (b) current data suggests that 1/3 of people never have symptoms (but may still be infected)

And we know what constitutes “high risk” exposure

High risk exposure = indoors, close together. The longer you are around someone who is sick, the greater the chance that you will become infected. We still cannot say that “50 centimeters” or “two meters” or “five meters” are adequate indoors: the current recommendations are two meters, but there is a debate about it.

But how do we avoid high-risk exposures from careless people or people who just don’t know they have it?

It’s a great question about careless people. This is where consistent, high-quality public health messages are important. We need to (1) make it easier for people to stay home if they are sick (make sure they have food, make sure they are sick, etc.), (2) create RULES that they will stay home (for example, people who expect their friends and family to stay home.)

Some may also add (3) force isolation by checking people on a daily basis, and perhaps even be fined if they break the isolation. This is more extreme, but sometimes it is necessary.

So we know that the virus is affecting people differently due to socioeconomic status. But it also affects some ethnic groups more. What do science and facts tell us about how it affects them differently and why?

We know that minorities and people of lower socioeconomic status are disproportionately more likely to become infected and die. Current data suggests that this is due to structural inequalities, for example, because minorities less often have jobs that allow them to work from home, NOT due to genetic differences. This may also reflect well-established differences in access to high-quality health care. We are still trying to figure out the exact reasons, but these observations are similar to the patterns in, for example, maternal mortality between blacks and whites.

What you need to remember about the covid-19

So we have talked about what we know about the covid-19. But what would you like people to know about it, in addition to everything we just talked about? What do people need to know about it in a broader sense?

In a broader sense, I wish people knew a few things.

First, let them know how fast and hard scientists have been working to try to improve our scientific understanding of the virus. Literally, people have been working around the clock to try to define the virus, identify potential therapeutic and vaccine targets, define transmission patterns, and create new ways to keep everyone safe. But good science takes time.

Second, it is normal for us to express uncertainty in science, to be honest that we don’t know things, and sometimes even to change what we say. That is part of the scientific process. Good scientists will be honest about what they do and don’t know, and they will be honest when they are wrong. That is not being political or being cautious.

Third, although this is a new virus, there are very standard public health measures that work to reduce the transmission of infectious diseases. These are testing, tracking, isolating, and protecting. When we say they work, it’s based on more than a century of evidence.

Fourth, good public health helps maintain a strong economy. Few physicians, scientists, and public health professionals would describe covid-19 as a situation. There are great ways to both reopen the economy and keep us all safe. We are pushing for EPP, testing, and contact tracking to restart the economy. There are also great ways to support our communities while recognizing that the world has changed.

Therefore, we may not have a cure for the virus, but we know how to beat it. And that’s through standard public health measures.

Well … I wouldn’t say how to “beat it”. I would say “how to lessen its impact”. This virus will not go away, and anyone who says it will “beat it” is being simplistic. Instead, we want to “contain it.” We know how to help our society stay as healthy and safe as possible, while working simultaneously to improve our knowledge of prevention and treatment.

We are in a new normal. Standard public health measures work to protect us from further increase and allow us to return to work :).

