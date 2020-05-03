A woman passes in front of a closed bookstore in Seville, on the international book day.PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

Tomorrow, the bookstores can reopen. They will do it little by little and with restrictions to guarantee the transition at the end of the health crisis. In this new reality of minority businesses in phase zero, and in the absence of the BOE publication specifying the details of how the circulation of citizens will be with the “new normal”, how can we use the bookstore?

When will the bookstores open?

In the calendar developed by the Government “towards a new normality”, the retail trade is scheduled to open this Monday, May 4. In principle, the bookstore chains —La Casa del Libro, La Central or FNAC— would be excluded from this section, which includes independent bookstores, where three people work on average, according to studies by the Spanish Confederation of Guilds and Associations of Booksellers (CEGAL). However, it was not clear to the sector the reopening plan announced last Tuesday and it was not until Friday when CEGAL sent an email to the associated bookstores in which it was explained that from the General Directorate of Books they clarified to their president that the bookstores can open in phase zero, this May 4. The Ministry of Culture informs EL PAÍS that the director of the Book, María José Gálvez, also communicated the opening to the Federation of Publishers’ Guilds, the Association of Book Chambers and the Guild of Publishers of Catalonia.

What will the sale be like?

With exceptions: the opening is conditioned to the “previous appointment for the individual attention of the clients”. To the consulted booksellers this specification does not clarify much and leaves a lot of scope for interpretation. But the majority are opting for the moment for the collection system: the customer writes an email to the bookstore or calls by phone and places his order. The booksellers make an appointment to go look for them. This is new in a business that bases its virtue on recommendation and encounter. Bookstores imagine a new relationship with their phone customers: entertaining conversations about the books they might enjoy will call and happen.

Can I go to any bookstore?

With the arrival of the “new normal” and the phase zero in which minority businesses will open, the next BOE should clarify the “new circulation” of consumer citizens, possibly limited to the municipality in which they reside. So far, the only specified limit of allowed travel is that of the walks: a maximum of one kilometer from the place where one resides during confinement. The walks have a schedule that does not coincide with the opening of the shops. And to buy? Article seven of the statement of alarm status does not detail the limit. In the “limitation of the freedom of movement of people”, published on March 14, it is clarified that you can only circulate to acquire food, pharmaceuticals and basic necessities, in addition to going to banks (and travel to the place of job). In fact, it was pointed out that the circulation of private vehicles for the purchase was allowed, without clarifying the maximum distance to travel.

Will the schedule be the usual one?

Most of the bookstores that will open on Monday have received an ERTE, so there will be a worker attending to home delivery orders and previous appointments that approach the establishment. At the moment, they do not think they can amortize the opening on day 4 with a return to work of all their employees, because they would not cover the expenses. So the sale may be concentrated throughout the morning. The bookstores consulted in which more than five employees work prefer to open when they can stop the ERTE and the end of the alarm state and of the limitations is decreed.

Can I consult in store?

The specifications are clear for retailers: they must have “a counter, a screen or, when this is not possible, guarantee maximum individual protection”. The prior appointment for bookstores is a measure that leaves wide margins of action, as long as it is respected that in contact with the public there is the use of protective measures. There will be gel, masks and gloves. The commercial space will determine the reception of the client: those who have the possibility of altering the design of their space will receive inside, where they will place a table to collect the ordered purchase. Most prefer that readers enter the store rather than deliver to the door. Too cold. Once inside the store, each bookseller will decide – depending on the protocol established – how is the relationship with their customers and with the rest.

