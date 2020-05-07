Company says it could have treatment for summer 2:25

. – More than four months have passed since China reported a cluster of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, but there are still many unanswered questions about what we now know to be a coronavirus that has wreaked havoc and misery worldwide, including where the virus and when it started.

The cases were first reported outside China in Southeast Asia in January. The United States reported its first case on January 21 in Washington state. New York City did not report a case until March 1.

Recent revelations have ruled out that timeline. By studying the genealogy of the virus, we began to discover that it has been out of China for much longer than previously thought, and researchers are now confident that the virus had been circulating worldwide much earlier.

This is what we now know about the changing timeline of when the virus first appeared.

Genetic analysis shows that the virus spread around the world late last year

Researcher Francois Balloux of the University College London Institute of Genetics and his team from the United Kingdom may have narrowed the time window.

They studied viral sequences from a global database, looking at samples from various places and times.

What they found indicates that the virus was not infecting people before the end of last year and “rules out any scenario that assumes” that the virus was circulating “long before it was identified,” the team wrote. Chinese scientists identified it as a new coronavirus on January 7.

The team is “really, very, very sure” that the virus did not infect humans before the end of 2019, Balloux told CNN.

But the team also found that people were becoming infected in Europe, the United States and elsewhere at least weeks, if not months, before the first cases reported in January and February.

America’s Ground Zero: Washington State. Or was it California?

Washington state was thought to be ground zero for the virus in the United States, and the first report of a death from the cause in the United States was on February 29, a patient in the Seattle area.

However, the first known death was actually in California. Two people who died in Santa Clara County on February 6 and 17 were infected, autopsies showed on April 22.

None of the deceased had traveled to China and did not have a “significant travel history,” said Dr. Sara Cody, county medical director.

“(This) tells us that we had a community transfer much earlier than we knew,” said Cody, “and that indicates that the virus was probably introduced and was circulating much earlier than we knew.”

In March, researchers at the Network Science Institute at Northeastern University presented a model that suggested that while most of the world was still focused on China, the coronavirus had quietly spread through the United States. Infecting some 28,000 people in major cities like New York and San Francisco by March 1, when the first case was confirmed in New York City.

“The disease spread below the radar,” Alessandro Vespignani, director of the Network Science Institute, told CNN.

New evidence from Europe

And now there is evidence that the virus was spreading in France weeks earlier than previously thought.

Doctors in Paris reviewed old samples from patients who had flu-like symptoms but did not test positive for the virus between December 2 and January 16. One, a 42-year-old man who worked as a fishmonger, tested positive for coronavirus.

That man had not been to China and had no connection to China, investigators said. That suggested that “the disease was already spreading among the French population in late December 2019,” the team wrote.

The first case in Europe was not reported until January, and Italy, the country most affected by the virus there, reported its first two cases on January 31.

Were the flu and heart attacks really covid-19?

Now, the US authorities. USA They are beginning to look back and test to try to identify how early the virus had been circulating in their areas, looking at flu-like cases that weren’t really flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) did not begin testing for coronaviruses in people who had flu-like symptoms, but gave negative results for the flu, until February 14.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office said this week it will review the deaths as until November, which at the time were considered to be caused by a heart attack or pneumonia. If a positive case is found, the office will go even further.

“The reason we want to do this is to see exactly how this virus got to Chicago and the neighboring suburbs and how it has spread,” county chief medical examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumar told CNN. “It will help public health, it will help Cook County residents understand how this disease got to Cook County.”

