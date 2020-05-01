MOVING – The government has formalized the launch of a new mobility aid of 1,000 euros for the poorest workers. Conditions, request … Find all the information on this new moving bonus.

[Mis à jour le 20 septembre 2019 à 16h49] It’s official ! The executive finally announced the launch of a new moving bonus on Thursday, September 19. Presented last January by the Ministry of Housing and initially planned for July, this mobility aid amounts to 1,000 euros. It concerns employees who decide to move to get closer to their place of work, but also those who have to move in the context of a new job. This device is intended for modest employees. Almost 100,000 employees would be eligible, subject to income conditions. In addition to this moving bonus, two other housing subsidies have been announced for the renovation of housing.

Please note, this new moving bonus should not be confused with the premium paid by Caf. As a reminder, this aid is equal to the amount of actual moving costs, up to a ceiling fixed according to the number of dependent children. In particular, you must have at least three dependent children to be able to benefit from it. You are lost ? Here are all the existing devices to help French people move.

A moving bonus to promote professional mobility. Thus was defended the new move bonus of 1,000 euros from the government last April. In detail, several conditions must be met to benefit from it. First, keep in mind that your home must be 30 minutes from your place of work by car or be located near public transport to be eligible.

In addition, the device is exclusively intended for modest employees. The monthly net income of the beneficiary must not exceed 1.5 times the minimum wage for a single person, i.e. approximately 2,282 euros gross and twice the minimum wage for a couple. Applicants have a maximum period of three months after the move to request it from Action Logement.

The Action Logement organization offers aid called Mobili-pass for employees of a non-agricultural business with at least ten employees. It only concerns people who move for professional reasons and “respecting a distance of 70 kilometers between the old and the new residence”, recalls Bercy on its site. This assistance may take the form of a grant and / or a loan. The first option must finance the costs related to research and installation in the new accommodation. The second, it aims to cover expenses such as agency or notary fees for example. The amount of assistance from Action Logement varies between 1,900 and 3,500 euros, depending on the area of ​​residence (A, A bis, B1, B2 and C). Here is the detail of the maximum amounts that can be granted.

New area of ​​residence

Grant

Grant and loan

Zone A, A bis and B1

2,200 euros

3,500 euros

Zone B2 and C

1,900 euros

3,000 euros

Do you want to know the area of ​​your new accommodation? The administration has made a simulator available on the service-public.fr site, here. To do this, simply enter the postal code or the name of the municipality where your accommodation is located. If you live in Marseilles for example, know that you are in zone A. To request assistance with moving from Action logement, you can click here. You will have to fill in a form, specifying the departments of arrival and departure, the name of the company and the reason for the request (professional transfer, first hire, fixed-term / work-study / apprentice).

The Family Allowance Fund and the Mutualité sociale agricole (MSA) pay, under certain conditions, moving assistance. It is awarded within six months of the move, but be careful, you must meet several conditions. Here is the detail:

To have at least three dependent children

Moving between the start of the 4th month of pregnancy and one month before the 2nd birthday of your last child

Be eligible in your future accommodation for personalized housing assistance (APL) or family housing allowance (ALF)).

Six months maximum after having moved, you must return to the Caf a Cerfa administrative form and the invoice from the moving company or a supporting document with the costs incurred if you moved on your own (rental of the truck, etc.). The premium is paid to you in one lump sum. The amount of this moving bonus corresponds to the amount of actual costs. Keep in mind that this amount is capped according to the number of dependent children: 991.58 euros for 3 dependent children, 1074.22 euros for 4 children. 82.63 euros are granted for each additional child.

Your employer is moving its premises, and you will have to move geographically. In the event of a professional transfer imposed by your employer, certain collective agreements provide for the removal of moving expenses by the latter. Find out more about what your collective agreement specifically says. It is possible to combine assistance from your employer with that of CAF, but the accumulation may not exceed the ceilings fixed by the Caf mentioned above.

If you are an active public servant, a moving allowance also called Change of Residence Fee (ICR) may be granted, in particular in the event of a change of assignment. To obtain it, you must apply within one year of moving. The allowance is granted on a means-tested basis: maximum € 1,447.98 gross monthly salary for a single person. The income of a couple must not exceed 5,067.94 euros gross per month. If moving is a personal project, assistance will be given to you on condition that you prove a minimum of 5 years of seniority in your position.