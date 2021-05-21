what we know about the new crossover

The family of the new generation of the Peugeot 308 will have in 2022 an unprecedented version with a marked aesthetic crossover / SUV style that will finally arrive in Europe.

May 20, 2021 (12:45 CET)

The new generation Peugeot 308 will have a crossover SUV body

One of the next and interesting news that Peugeot is “simmering” this is an iNew vehicle with crossover / SUV aesthetic bodywork developed on the current platform of the new 308 2021. The internal numbering code of this new project is P54, versus code P51 of the current 308 in a five-door bodywork version and P52 of the upcoming SW wagon variant of the compact which will be released shortly.

Before the arrival of the new P51 and P52 models of the 308 family, the compact that is currently available at European dealerships has only been marketed with the two five-door and SW station wagon bodies. On the other hand, in China the model 408, derived from the “European 308” which is still being sold. Well, initially the development of the unreleased 308 crossover (with code P54) It was going to be carried out with the aim of replacing the “Chinese 408”, although nevertheless, the outgoing model will be a more global vehicle, since we have just learned that finally yes it will arrive in europe.

The new Peugeot logo

Other relevant information about the Peugeot P54 project (or upcoming 308 crossover / SUV) is the one relating to the possible derivation of a vehicle with the same technical platform and similar aesthetic characteristics in the range Opel. Within the automotive group Stellantis, they want to take full advantage of technical synergies to offer different models in the same segment under different brands. In fact, in past information we have already been able to confirm that the new generation Opel Astra would develop on the same technical platform as the new Peugeot 308 2021 (P51 / P52), so think of a Next Astra crossover / SUV enters into the logical and strategic plans of the Stellantis group.

Peugeot 308 P54: compact coupe with raised body

Investigating a little more in the style that the next one will be able to adopt Peugeot 308 P54, in reality we would be facing a vehicle with very peculiar characteristics in which a design similar to the new 308 will be combined, with a rear area of ​​the body with very marked coupe shapes and with a greater ground clearance, that is, the lion’s firm prepares a car that would mix three styles: compact, coupe and crossover / SUV.

The “recipe” for what Peugeot proposes is not new, since it is precisely Citroën has recently “cooked” it with his new C4, a model that is manufactured exclusively for Europe at the Villaverde Alto factory in Madrid. In today’s automotive landscape, other similar models that will also mix styles are next. Kia EV6 and the next generation of Ford mondeo, a saloon that will be “seduced” by the crossover / SUV forms, something similar to what has happened to the recently presented Citroën C5 X.

But we return to the protagonist of this article, the new Peugeot P54 (or upcoming 308 crossover / SUV). According to the unofficial information to which we have had access, the final production vehicle will measure about 4.70 m length and the common technical platform of the Stellantis group will be known as EMP2 V3.

Peugeot 308 2021 interior

In the inside of this new and long-awaited 308 crossover / SUV, the environment and configuration will be practically similar to those just released in the five-door body variant (P51), with a clear prominence for the system New evolution i-Cockpit, a new 10-inch center screen on the dashboard and a digital panel behind the wheel.

On a mechanical level, engines of the new crossover / SUV bodywork should be practically the same as the P51 five-door version, that is, the 1.2 PureTech gasoline in versions of 110 and 130 hp associated with a mild hybrid system of light hybridization of 48V, the diesel 1.5 130 hp BlueHDi and two 180 and 225 hp 1.6 PureTech plug-in hybrid variants.

Finally, regarding the definitive name of marketing that this new 308 P54 will adopt, there is no official information about it, but several hypotheses are already circulating on the Internet: 308 RXH, 4008 and 6008 are three of the possible alternatives that could be shuffling the top managers of the gala brand.