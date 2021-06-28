What we know about the lambda variant of the coronavirus, first identified in Peru

Delta variant may affect recovered patients 0:32

(CNN Spanish) – While authorities around the world monitor the progress of the delta variant of the coronavirus with concern, now the lambda variant has been designated as an Investigational Variant (VUI) by the English health authority Public Health England due to international expansion and several notable mutations. .

The lambda variant was classified as a Variant of Interest by the World Health Organization (WHO) on June 14. It was first identified in August 2020, and its origin is believed to be in Peru.

Lambda has been detected in 29 countries, and many of them are mainly found in Latin America, according to the WHO.

There is currently no evidence that the Lambda variant causes more serious illness or makes current UK coronavirus vaccines less effective, PHE added. To date, six cases of lambda have been identified across the UK, all related to overseas travel, PHE said.

With information from Eleanor Pickston and James Briggs of CNN in London