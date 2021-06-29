What we know about the defenses against covid-19 in the milk of infected and vaccinated mothers

Two Spanish studies provide new data on the impact of infection for coronavirus in the Breastfeeding. Although they have not yet undergone a peer review or been published in a scientific journal, the findings are consistent with previous preliminary results that point in the same direction: women with antibodies specific to the SARS-CoV-2Either by natural infection or by the vaccine, they pass them on through breastfeeding to your baby. In addition, the authors have not observed traces of the new coronavirus in any of the milk samples analyzed.

Both works are part of the study MilkCorona, an initiative led by Maria Carmen Collado, researcher at the Institute of Agrochemistry and Food Technology of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (IATA-CSIC) and Cecilia Martínez Costa, from the Pediatric Service of the Hospital Clínico de Valencia, to study the impact of natural infection and vaccination on breast milk. In addition, they are the first studies on an international scale that compare the effects of the three vaccines on this food.

The first study developed and validated the method to detect the virus in breast milk. The technique also made it possible to determine the presence, concentration and persistence of specific antibodies to the virus. The results confirm the absence of SARS-CoV-2 in all samples, while the majority presented specific antibodies against the virus, such as immunoglobulins IgA, IgG and IgM, with great variability between women.

“These results clearly support the importance of recommending systematic breastfeeding in all cases in which the mother has little or no symptoms,” he emphasizes. Martinez Costa.

In the second study, the presence of antibodies against covid-19 was analyzed in 75 lactating women vaccinated with different types: 30 with complete vaccination of Pfizer / BioNTech, 21 with complete guideline of Modern and 24 with the first dose of Oxford / AstraZeneca.

IATA-CSIC research group, led by María Carmen Collado (on the right in the image). / © CSIC

In all cases, a response to vaccination with a much greater increase in antibodies was recorded after vaccination. second dose. In addition, differences were also reported in the greater presence of one type or another of antibodies between naturally immunized and vaccinated mothers.

In all vaccinated women there was a much more intense increase in antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 after the second dose.

Vaccinated women who had previously passed COVID-19 already had antibody levels equivalent to healthy women with the two doses after the first vaccination schedule. This result is consistent with information suggesting that people who have had the disease achieve immunity measured in the blood with a single dose.

“Breastfeeding is a priority and we still need more studies aimed at confirming the potential protective role of these antibodies present in breast milk against covid-19 in children,” he concludes Collado.

The MilkCorona research initiative continues to examine the impact of new coronavirus variants, such as the Alpha and Delta variant, on the antibodies present in breast milk.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.